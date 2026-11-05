🛒 Somerset, KY Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Somerset’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like working a register, talking with customers, or getting out on the road.

Here are several customer-facing roles hiring in Somerset, KY right now.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Somerset, KY

Type: Full-time (position may also be offered part-time)

Full-time (position may also be offered part-time) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you’ll help DIY customers with parts, answer questions, and keep the store stocked and clean. You may also deliver parts to local customers, so this is great if you like mixing customer service with time on the road and don’t mind lifting and staying active.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Somerset, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate of pay varies by experience and location (exact amount not listed)

Front-of-store role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping customers with payments, returns, and self-checkout. Good fit if you want flexible hours, like talking with people, and want access to big-company perks like health options, 401(k) with match, and an employee discount.

Employer: Somerset Auto Repair

Location: Somerset, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay with $40K–$80K+ income potential

Customer-focused role where you greet guests, explain repairs in plain language, and build long-term relationships with drivers. Ideal if you’re outgoing, dependable, and like the idea of growing your income at a locally owned, established shop with a loyal customer base.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.