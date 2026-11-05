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🚌 Somerset, KY Driving Jobs With Multiple Local Routes
Somerset has some solid driving roles right now, especially if you like being home most nights and working close to home.
Local Medical Equipment Delivery Driver (Patient Service Technician)
- Employer: Rotech Healthcare
- Location: Somerset, KY (local routes)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver and set up medical equipment in patients’ homes, teach them how to use it, and be part of their care team. This is a good fit if you want local driving, steady hours, and work that directly helps people, with benefits and paid time off included.
CDL Class A Local Delivery Truck Driver
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: Somerset, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $280/day minimum, about $88,000/year on average
Home daily, Monday–Friday, early morning starts (about 2:00–6:00 AM) so your evenings and weekends are free. You’ll run local food delivery routes with a CDL-A, unload product at customer sites, and get Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Store Driver
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Somerset, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive parts to local repair shops, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking and customers. Great if you like light local driving, talking with people, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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