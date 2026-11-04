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American Football
📅 MMS semi-state football vs Somerset on Nov. 7, 2026
2 days ago
📅 MMS Semi-State Football Game vs. Somerset Middle
Mayfield Middle School will play Somerset Middle in a semi-state football game on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
- Time: 4:00–8:00 PM (Eastern Time)
- Location: Taylor Middle School, Campbellsville, KY
If you plan to go, remember the game time is listed in Eastern Time, so adjust your travel plans accordingly from Mayfield. This is a big game for the MMS team, so families, students, and fans are welcome to come out and support them at Taylor Middle School in Campbellsville.
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