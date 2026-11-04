📅 MMS semi-state football vs Somerset on Nov. 7, 2026

📅 MMS Semi-State Football Game vs. Somerset Middle

Mayfield Middle School will play Somerset Middle in a semi-state football game on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Time: 4:00–8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Location: Taylor Middle School, Campbellsville, KY

If you plan to go, remember the game time is listed in Eastern Time, so adjust your travel plans accordingly from Mayfield. This is a big game for the MMS team, so families, students, and fans are welcome to come out and support them at Taylor Middle School in Campbellsville.