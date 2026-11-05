undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Somerset County
Somerset County: Plastic Utensils Not Recyclable
2 days ago
Somerset County reminds residents that plastic and Styrofoam utensils, cups, and plates are not recyclable and must be put in the trash, not in curbside recycling. For more details on what can and cannot be recycled, visit https://t.co/R96jfrnqYr
This content is adapted from materials provided by Somerset County NJ
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.