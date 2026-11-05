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Somerset County

Somerset County: Plastic Utensils Not Recyclable

2 days ago
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Somerset County reminds residents that plastic and Styrofoam utensils, cups, and plates are not recyclable and must be put in the trash, not in curbside recycling. For more details on what can and cannot be recycled, visit https://t.co/R96jfrnqYr

This content is adapted from materials provided by Somerset County NJ

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