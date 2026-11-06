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📅 4-H Science-sational Day for kids in grades K–6

8 days ago
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📅 Hands-on 4-H science day for kids in grades K–6

4-H Science-sational Day is a full day of interactive science workshops for children in grades K–6, run by the Somerset County 4-H Youth Development Program.

Kids will use a “Learn By Doing” approach to explore biology, chemistry, engineering, physics, technology, and more. Possible activities include:

  • Roller coaster design challenges
  • Robotics and AI
  • DNA molecular matching
  • Salt paintings
  • The science behind magic
  • Catapults and archery

Workshops are age-based, and each child will be placed in sessions that fit their grade level.

Location: Ted Blum 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Rd, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

For the 2026 event flyer, schedule details, and registration info, visit: https://4histops.org/events/4h-sciday26

More Info: 4-H Science-sational Day | Garden State Neighbors ...

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