📅 4-H Science-sational Day for kids in grades K–6

📅 Hands-on 4-H science day for kids in grades K–6

4-H Science-sational Day is a full day of interactive science workshops for children in grades K–6, run by the Somerset County 4-H Youth Development Program.

Kids will use a “Learn By Doing” approach to explore biology, chemistry, engineering, physics, technology, and more. Possible activities include:

Roller coaster design challenges

Robotics and AI

DNA molecular matching

Salt paintings

The science behind magic

Catapults and archery

Workshops are age-based, and each child will be placed in sessions that fit their grade level.

Location: Ted Blum 4-H Center, 310 Milltown Rd, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

For the 2026 event flyer, schedule details, and registration info, visit: https://4histops.org/events/4h-sciday26