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Hockey

NEC Field Hockey Semifinal in Staten Island

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0useDR_1GoNjyAE00

Quinnipiac (No. 2 seed) will play Sacred Heart (No. 3 seed) in the NEC Field Hockey Semifinals in Staten Island, NY at 2:00 p.m. The Bobcats and Pioneers are meeting in the NEC semifinals for the sixth time, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. More information: https://t.co/UEtKSp4lsY

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