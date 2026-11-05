NEC Field Hockey Semifinal in Staten Island

Quinnipiac (No. 2 seed) will play Sacred Heart (No. 3 seed) in the NEC Field Hockey Semifinals in Staten Island, NY at 2:00 p.m. The Bobcats and Pioneers are meeting in the NEC semifinals for the sixth time, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. More information: https://t.co/UEtKSp4lsY

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