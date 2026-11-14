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📅 Free Sunday Irish music sessions at Josie Kelly’s
📅 Free Sunday Irish music sessions at Josie Kelly’s
Keep your weekend going with live traditional Irish music at Josie Kelly’s Public House on Shore Road in Somers Point.
When: Every Sunday, 1:00–5:00 PM, through November 29, 2026
What: A relaxed, informal session with traditional Irish musicians playing guitars, bodhráns, and more
Cost: No cover charge
Seating: First-come, first-served
It’s a casual way to hang out after Sunday brunch, enjoy food and drinks, and listen to live Irish tunes.
Somers Point business owners who want to enhance or add a listing on the Visit Somers Point site can email EDAC@visitsomerspoint.com.
More Info: Traditional Irish Sessions at Josie Kelly's - Visi...
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