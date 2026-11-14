📅 Free Sunday Irish music sessions at Josie Kelly’s

Keep your weekend going with live traditional Irish music at Josie Kelly’s Public House on Shore Road in Somers Point.

When: Every Sunday, 1:00–5:00 PM, through November 29, 2026

What: A relaxed, informal session with traditional Irish musicians playing guitars, bodhráns, and more

Cost: No cover charge

Seating: First-come, first-served

It’s a casual way to hang out after Sunday brunch, enjoy food and drinks, and listen to live Irish tunes.

Somers Point business owners who want to enhance or add a listing on the Visit Somers Point site can email EDAC@visitsomerspoint.com.