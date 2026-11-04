🏥 Somers Point NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Somers Point has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from travel therapy to home health and retail pharmacy. Good options whether you want steady local work or a short-term contract.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing (at Select Physical Therapy – Somers Point )

Advantis Medical Staffing (at ) Location: Somers Point, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, day shift)

Pay: $2,122 per week (per listing)

Travel PT role with a day-shift schedule and a 13-week contract, great if you want strong weekly pay and a set end date. Benefits start day 1, and you’ll work 5x8s providing hands-on therapy in an outpatient setting.

Employer: Countrywide Home Care

Location: Somers Point, NJ & surrounding areas

Type: Per diem / Part-time, daytime, on-the-road

Pay: From $40.00 per hour

Home health RN role doing in-home admissions visits, assessments, and care plans. Good fit if you like one-on-one patient time, flexible scheduling, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Acme Markets / Albertsons Companies

Location: Somers Point, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage (exact rate varies by experience & location)

Entry-level pharmacy tech job in a busy retail pharmacy, helping process prescriptions, assist patients, and keep the pharmacy organized. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and growth potential within a large national company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact duties, or flexibility) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.