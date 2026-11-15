Solon’s retail and customer service scene is steady, with a mix of part-time store roles and full-time office jobs. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Office Depot / Location: Solon, OH

Office Depot / Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$16.50/hour

Lead the floor in a part-time role where you help customers with tech, print, and office products, and act as a key carrier for opening/closing. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of sales or customer service, like coaching others, and want room to grow, plus access to 401(k) and benefits.

Employer: Office Depot / Location: Solon, OH

Office Depot / Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.50/hour

Hands-on store role where you greet customers, keep shelves stocked, and learn advanced print and tech skills. Great if you’re newer to retail, enjoy a customer-facing job, and want training plus benefits and 401(k) options.

Employer: CubeSmart / Location: Solon, OH (self-storage facility)

CubeSmart / Type: Full-time

Run a self-storage property with a mix of customer service and light maintenance—rent units, take payments, walk the property, and keep things clean and safe. Comes with daytime hours focus, PTO, 401(k) match, and medical benefits, ideal if you like variety and being the go-to person on-site.

Employer: Tarkett / Location: Solon, OH

/ Type: Full-time

Office-based role supporting customers and sales teams by handling flooring product claims, digging into data in CRM and SAP, and tracking issues through to resolution. Good for someone with claims, technical support, or manufacturing experience who wants strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.