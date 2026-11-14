Solon’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on clinic sales to big-brand analytics and global leadership.

Here are several strong openings worth a look:

Employer: RASK Health

RASK Health Location: Solon, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $120,000 per year (base + commission + bonus)

Lead the sales team for a growing health clinic, handling patient consultations and driving revenue. Good fit if you like closing deals, using CRM tools, and building a high-performing team with clear earning potential.

Employer: Nestlé USA

Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $69,133.50 – $95,432.00 per year

Bonus: Yes

Support Nestlé’s sales team with data, dashboards, and insights that guide big decisions across well-known food brands. Ideal if you enjoy analytics, tools like Power BI, and being the go-to person for turning data into clear stories.

Employer: Avery Weigh-Tronix / ITW Engine Repair (Permatex)

Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (competitive ITW package; benefits available)

Senior leadership role shaping domestic and international sales strategy for a well-known automotive products portfolio. You’ll lead a sales team, build long-range plans, and drive value-based selling and growth across key markets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles often pop up around the same teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.