Solon’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and clear goals. Here are several roles hiring in and around Solon, OH.

Employer: Hubbell Incorporated (Aclara facility)

Hubbell Incorporated (Aclara facility) Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a production work cell handling assembly, testing, packaging, and warehouse operations. Great fit if you have 3+ years of manufacturing leadership, know lean/5S, and want to drive safety, quality, and continuous improvement while coaching a team.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc. (DAS Aviation)

Location: Solon, OH 44139

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role repairing aircraft parts and components in a regulated FAA environment. Good for detail-focused techs who like working with tools and equipment, can follow strict procedures, and want steady work with benefits that start when you start.

Employer: Ravago

Location: Glenwillow (Emerald Valley Pkwy), near Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate production equipment in a warehouse/plant setting, making quality materials to customer specs. Experience is a plus but not required—they’ll train if you’re reliable, can handle physical work (lifting up to 75 lbs), and are open to changing schedules and overtime.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.