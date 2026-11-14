Solon has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping to industrial maintenance. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Highland Springs (part of Lifepoint Health)

Highland Springs (part of Lifepoint Health) Location: Solon, OH (Highland Hills hospital)

(Highland Hills hospital) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a behavioral health hospital clean and safe by cleaning patient rooms, changing linens, and stocking supplies. This role comes with access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and more for eligible employees.

Employer: Summit Building Services

Summit Building Services Location: Solon, OH

Type: Part-time (10 hrs/week, Sat & Sun after 5pm)

Pay: $17.65/hour

Clean a public building on weekends—floors, restrooms, trash, and basic disinfection. This job is union (SEIU Local 1) and is great if you want a steady side income and can pass a background check and drug test.

Employer: Wraptite

Wraptite Location: Solon, OH 44139

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour

Hands-on role keeping industrial machines running with mechanical maintenance, repairs, and preventive checks. Comes with a strong benefits package: medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, bonuses, on-site gym, and more; ideal if you have a few years of mechanical or manufacturing experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.