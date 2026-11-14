undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Solon, Ohio Building & Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now
Solon has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital housekeeping to industrial maintenance. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.
Housekeeper (Part-Time)
- Employer: Highland Springs (part of Lifepoint Health)
- Location: Solon, OH (Highland Hills hospital)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a behavioral health hospital clean and safe by cleaning patient rooms, changing linens, and stocking supplies. This role comes with access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and more for eligible employees.
Commercial Cleaner / Janitor (Weekends)
- Employer: Summit Building Services
- Location: Solon, OH
- Type: Part-time (10 hrs/week, Sat & Sun after 5pm)
- Pay: $17.65/hour
Clean a public building on weekends—floors, restrooms, trash, and basic disinfection. This job is union (SEIU Local 1) and is great if you want a steady side income and can pass a background check and drug test.
Industrial Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Wraptite
- Location: Solon, OH 44139
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour
Hands-on role keeping industrial machines running with mechanical maintenance, repairs, and preventive checks. Comes with a strong benefits package: medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, bonuses, on-site gym, and more; ideal if you have a few years of mechanical or manufacturing experience.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.