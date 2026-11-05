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⚠️ Solon City Hall closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

8 days ago
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⚠️ Solon City Hall closed for Veterans Day

Solon City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

If you need to handle any City Hall business, like paying a bill or filing paperwork, plan to do it before or after November 11 since the office will not be open that day.

More Info: Calendar • Closed in Observance of Veterans Day

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