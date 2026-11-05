📣 Solon, Ohio Sales & Marketing – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Solon’s job market is steady right now, with solid options in both technical sales and retail banking. If you’re in sales or client-facing work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pile Dynamics, Inc.

Pile Dynamics, Inc. Location: Solon, OH (on-site, global Latin America focus)

Type: Full-time, salaried with annual bonus

Salary: Not listed

Lead business growth for PDI across Mexico, Central & South America, and parts of the Caribbean. This role is ideal if you have a civil/geotechnical/construction background, are fluent in Spanish, and enjoy travel, technical presentations, and building long-term client relationships. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESOP, and paid time off.

Employer: Pile Dynamics, Inc.

Pile Dynamics, Inc. Location: Solon, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time, salaried with annual bonus

Salary: Not listed

Sell deep foundation testing equipment and training to domestic and international clients, and help manage a growing product portfolio for PDI and its sister company GRL. Great fit if you have a business or related degree, 3–5 years of technical sales, and like managing a sales pipeline and CRM. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, ESOP, and paid vacation/sick/holidays.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Solon, OH 44139

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (varies by experience and location)

Start with a 9-week paid training program and move into a Personal Banker role focused on consultative sales, cross-selling, and customer relationships. You’ll handle both teller transactions and sales, work with small business and consumer clients, and have access to comprehensive benefits and career growth within a major regional bank.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to open up in nearby cities too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.