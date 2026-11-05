🚚 Solon, Ohio Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Solon’s warehouse and supply chain scene is busy right now, with solid options from manufacturing to life sciences to big-name CPG. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Swagelok

Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–2:45 pm)

Pay: $18.40–$25.80/hour + overtime potential

Hands-on warehouse role with a major local manufacturer. You’ll pick, pack, restock, receive, and ship orders, using inventory systems and powered equipment, with strong benefits and a no-layoff philosophy for extra stability.

Employer: MP Biomedicals

Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Inventory-focused warehouse job in the life sciences space. You’ll handle cycle counts, material moves, and forklift/tow motor work, with standout perks like bonus pay, childcare credit, free weekday meals, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: Nestlé USA

Location: Solon, OH (first rotation), then Solon or Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time, 2-year rotational program (starts June 2027)

Salary: Approx. $52,845–$75,402/year (target pay rate $73,500) + bonus eligible

Great fit for upcoming grads in supply chain, procurement, or business. You’ll rotate through direct and indirect procurement roles, get relocation support, mentorship, and a full Nestlé benefits package while building a long-term career path.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.