🏭 Solon, OH Manufacturing: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Manufacturing in Solon, Ohio is busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour (based on experience)

Operate forklifts and cherry pickers up to 40 ft, move furniture in and out of racks, and keep the warehouse safe and organized. This job stands out for its solid hourly pay, strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, discounts), and a company that invests in training and career growth.

Employer: Hana Technologies, Inc.

Hana Technologies, Inc. Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Shift: Weekend PM, 7pm–7am Saturday–Sunday + 1 weekday

Hands-on role making RFID inlays and tags that are used for real-world tracking and ID. You’ll run automated equipment, inspect parts under microscopes, and help with testing and packaging—great if you want to build technical skills and don’t mind overnights and overtime.

Employer: Swagelok

Swagelok Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Advanced machining role where you set up, run, and troubleshoot equipment, check quality, and help improve processes. Good fit if you already have strong machining experience, like solving problems on the line, and want a large, stable employer with training and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.