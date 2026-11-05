💻 Several IT Openings in Solon, OH Across Skill Levels

Solon’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing, data, and enterprise systems. If you’re into IT and like solving real business problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Swagelok

Swagelok Location: Solon, OH (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the design, development, testing, and implementation of complex applications and integrations for a global manufacturer. This is a senior role where you’ll guide other developers, own technical decisions, and work across teams to improve performance, reliability, and data quality.

Employer: Swagelok

Swagelok Location: Solon, OH (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your IT career (0–2 years). You’ll be the first point of contact for users, handling tickets, basic troubleshooting, and learning tools like LAN/WAN, Windows, Microsoft 365, and ServiceNow, with rotating off-hours support.

Employer: Eagle Wireless

Eagle Wireless Location: Solon, OH

Type: Volunteer (posting notes competitive pay/benefits, but type is listed as volunteer)

(posting notes competitive pay/benefits, but type is listed as volunteer) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and extending an in-house Manufacturing Execution System (MES) using Python and relational databases. You’ll work right on the production floor, integrating equipment, building traceability, and connecting MES data to ERP and operations.

Employer: Swagelok

Swagelok Location: Solon, OH (On-site, no relocation support)

Type: Full-time, 3-year rotational program

Salary: Not listed

Designed for recent grads (Bachelor’s, 3.0+ GPA) who want a broad IT start. Over three rotations you’ll touch applications, data & analytics, cybersecurity, infrastructure, automation, and more, with mentoring and structured learning to grow into a future leader or technical expert.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tools, teams, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.