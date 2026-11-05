🔧 Solon, OH Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles

Solon has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance and janitorial jobs right now, especially in industrial and factory settings. If you like keeping buildings and equipment running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: nVent

nVent Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle basic repairs, troubleshooting, and preventive/emergency maintenance on production machines and building systems (HVAC, compressors, lighting, restrooms). Good fit if you’re comfortable with mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic work and can use hand tools, read schematics, and move/install large machinery. nVent offers a broad benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

Employer: nVent

nVent Location: Solon, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team for a busy plant. You’ll assign work orders, direct techs to breakdowns, manage preventive maintenance, and handle complex troubleshooting on CNC machines, automation equipment, stamping presses, and building systems (HVAC, alarms, restrooms). Requires 10+ years of industrial maintenance experience and strong leadership. Comes with nVent’s full benefits: medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: ESFM® USA (Compass Group)

Location: Nestlé – 30000 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Pay: $15.25–$15.50 per hour

Keep a large facility clean, safe, and orderly: trash removal, floor care, sanitizing surfaces, washing windows/walls, and moving furniture/equipment for deep cleaning. Factory janitorial experience is required. ESFM offers a range of benefits for full-time staff, including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and various wellness and discount programs. You can even apply by text using the requisition ID in the posting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.