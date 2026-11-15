Soledad’s correctional facility is busy hiring right now, with several contract healthcare roles offering strong hourly pay and set weekday schedules.

Employer: NCW Staffing Inc

NCW Staffing Inc Location: Soledad, CA

Type: Contract

Pay: $55.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift (options between 7:00–8:00 AM start) Work as a Registered Dietitian (RD) in a structured setting with a steady weekday schedule. NCW covers your physical, drug screen, mask fit, and background check.

Employer: NCW Staffing Inc

NCW Staffing Inc Location: Soledad, CA

Type: Contract

Pay: $240.00/hour

Schedule: Thursday & Friday, 6:30 AM–4:00 PM Board-certified Primary Care Physician role with just 2 days per week and high hourly pay. Ideal if you want solid income with room for other work or personal time.

Employer: NCW Staffing Inc

NCW Staffing Inc Location: Soledad, CA

Type: Contract

Hours: 16 hours/week

Schedule: Any 2 days per week, 7:30 AM–4:00 PM Great fit for a Respiratory Care Practitioner wanting extra hours or a lighter schedule. Flexible two-day setup in a consistent clinical environment.

Employer: NCW Staffing Inc

NCW Staffing Inc Location: Soledad, CA

Type: Contract

Pay: $68.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Wednesday, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM (24 hours/week) Licensed Physical Therapist role with a predictable three-day week and daytime hours. Good option if you like structure without a full 40-hour schedule.

Employer: NCW Staffing Inc

NCW Staffing Inc Location: Soledad, CA

Type: Contract

Pay: $100.00/hour

Schedule: Any 3 days per week, 7:00 AM–3:00 PM or 7:00 AM–5:00 PM High-paying Optometrist contract with flexible three-day scheduling. Strong choice if you want to keep your skills sharp while protecting your work–life balance.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the details, and send your resume or CV soon so you’re in the first batch of applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.