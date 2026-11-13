Soldotna’s retail scene is steady, with national brands and local stores looking for people who like helping customers and keeping shelves in shape.

Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours or flexible side income.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Soldotna, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a section of the apparel department: ordering, stocking, displays, and signage, plus training and coaching clerks. Good fit if you’re 18+, can work weekends/holidays, stay calm under pressure, and want a step up into retail leadership with P&L and team responsibilities.

Employer: SFS

Location: Soldotna, AK (travel between local stores)

(travel between local stores) Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Salary: Project-based pay (exact rates not listed)

Flexible, part-time merchandising work doing resets, stocking, displays, and audits for big-name retailers. You pick projects and set your own schedule within store service windows—great for extra income if you have a smartphone, reliable transportation, and like working on your own.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Soldotna, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer role helping retail and wholesale customers find the right auto parts, running the register, and supporting deliveries and inventory. Good entry or growth path if you have a high school diploma, valid driver’s license, and want to learn more about automotive parts in a fast-paced store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in town keep your info on file for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.