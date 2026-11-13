Socorro’s retail scene is steady right now, with a few solid full-time roles for folks who like helping customers and staying busy on their feet.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Socorro, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep key sales areas (endcaps, clothing, power panels) looking sharp. Good fit if you enjoy farm/ranch life, don’t mind physical work, and want a step up from regular retail associate.

Employer: US LBM

Location: Socorro, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help contractors and walk-in customers with building materials, write up orders, and handle payments at the counter. Great if you like learning products, solving problems, and don’t mind mixing paint or helping with light warehouse tasks.

Employer: US LBM

Location: Socorro, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the register, handle cash and cards, and keep the front of the store clean and welcoming. Ideal if you’ve done customer service before and want a steady, fast-paced role with clear daily routines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.