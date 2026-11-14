⚠️ Scheduled power outage in Social Circle on Saturday, November 14.

Georgia Power has rescheduled a planned outage that will now happen on Saturday, November 14, from about 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Residents and businesses in the affected area of Social Circle will have a temporary loss of power during this time.

This work is planned and carried out by Georgia Power, not the City of Social Circle.

If you’re in the affected area, plan ahead: