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Social Circle
⚠️ Planned power outage Nov 14, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
12 days ago
⚠️ Scheduled power outage in Social Circle on Saturday, November 14.
Georgia Power has rescheduled a planned outage that will now happen on Saturday, November 14, from about 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Residents and businesses in the affected area of Social Circle will have a temporary loss of power during this time.
This work is planned and carried out by Georgia Power, not the City of Social Circle.
If you’re in the affected area, plan ahead:
- Charge phones and devices before 9:30 a.m.
- Avoid using power-dependent equipment during the outage window
- Make any needed arrangements for medical or business equipment that relies on electricity.
More Info: COMMUNITY PSA: SCHEDULED POWER OUTAGE | News | Soc...
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