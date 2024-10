GH Spoilers: Sam Prepares for Surgery!

The future is uncertain in this week’s General Hospital spoilers! Portia interrupts Marshall’s party with news, Sasha and Robert have different reactions to Holly’s revelation, and everyone prays for a miracle as Sam goes under the knife to save Lulu!

Curtis is throwing a big going-away party for Marshall at The Savoy and everyone has gathered to wish him well as he goes off on tour with Wynton Marsalis. However, Ric arrives and it appears that Portia is eager to share the news that he brings. “Come on, everyone, listen!” she calls out to the crowd. “We have some news about Heather Webber.” Trina’s ears perk up at the mention of Heather’s name. Is the killer about to be released from prison?

Sasha refuses to believe a word that comes out of Holly’s mouth.

ABC

Having fallen for Cody, Sasha refuses to believe Holly’s claim that the guy is her cousin. “There is no chance my mother is telling the truth about Robert Scorpio,” she insists to Maxie. However, Holly seems pretty certain that Sasha is Robert’s child… is she lying or just simply mistaken? Or, even worse, could it be true? Robert decides to head this off at the pass by bringing Diane into the loop immediately. “I got another daughter,” he reveals. Naturally, the attorney’s jaw drops at the news. Might Holly’s bombshell affect their relationship?

Sam shares the good news with Jason and Drew. “A donor has been found,” she reports, “and it’s me.” Jason appears startled to learn that Sam will be donating part of her liver to save Lulu’s life, but he is right there in the hospital alongside Sonny, Carly, Danny, Alexis, Dante, Rocco, Scout, and Laura as she heads into surgery. Will it be a success?

Here’s a look at some of the drama coming up this week on GH !

