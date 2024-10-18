Open in App
    GH Spoilers 10/18/24: Will Holly Tell the Truth?

    By Chris Eades,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgaLb_0wCK6hzd00

    The truth will set you free in today’s General Hospital spoilers… maybe! Violet wants the tea, Tracy’s generosity surprises Laura, Liz visits Lucky, Isaiah warns Lucas, Kristina fights with Sam, and Sasha stands her ground as Felicia urges Holly to come clean!

    Violet has had a rough time of it lately, fighting with a bully in school and worrying about her father. But things are finally looking up and the little girl has a smile on her face as she urges someone: “Tell me everything!” Is Brook Lynn informing Violet that Finn is getting out of rehab?

    At the hospital, Laura is taken aback by what Tracy has done. “That’s very generous of you, Tracy,” Laura admits. Smiling and nodding, Tracy replies: “I know it is.”

    Liz visits Lucky, who is staying at Kevin and Laura’s place, but informs her ex, “You’re not really the reason I’m here.” It’s likely she’s there to share the good news about Lulu. Will knowing a donor match has been found help bring Lucky out of his funk?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szVFe_0wCK6hzd00
    Kristina’s picking fights with everyone !
    ABC

    Elsewhere at the hospital, Isaiah tells Lucas, “I should be talking to the police.” Does this conversation have something to do with Lulu’s respirator shutting down? Lucas does look very concerned…

    Kristina and Molly have been at odds for a very long time and the whole situation with the surrogacy has only made things that much worse between them. And it seems like Sam doesn’t want to pick sides here. “So you’re gonna turn your back on both of us?” Kristina complains to Sam.

    Sasha is still reeling from Holly turning up on her doorstep unexpectedly and informing her that her father is Robert Scorpio, meaning that Cody is her cousin. But she refuses to take this lying down. “I am not gonna let her get away with it,” she insists.

    Could Holly be deliberately lying or just wrong about who she believes Sasha’s father to be? Felicia urges her friend that honesty is the best policy. “If you want that,” Felicia warns, “you need to be honest with us.” Unfortunately, honesty isn’t something Holly is all that familiar with!

    Here’s the tease for today’s Friday cliffhanger GH !

    Love GH? Be sure to join our We Love General Hospital Facebook group to chat about all the latest storylines and juicy gossip!

