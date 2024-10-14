Open in App
    Y&R Spoilers: Audra Reveals the Truth!

    By Chris Eades,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKwpq_0w6CPmVZ00

    The truth is being told in this week’s The Young & The Restless spoilers… well, mostly! Audra gives Jack the information he’s after, Chance has some bad news for Summer, and Phyllis has some stories to tell Lucy!

    Jack has had his suspicions but now that Audra has been ousted from Glissade, she is now finally willing to confirm them. “Victor Newman,” she reveals. “He’s the silent investor behind Glissade. He’s the one who’s been pulling Kyle’s strings all along.” Is there anything Jack can do to get Kyle out of Victor’s clutches or is it already too late?

    Now that Chance is back on the police force, he has taken on Heather’s murder as his first big case. The problem is that the investigation isn’t going as anyone might have expected. (Well, except for Sharon, who was the one who framed Daniel in the first place!) “I did find some… disturbing evidence in Daniel and Heather’s apartment,” Chance confides to Summer. “Things don’t look too good for your brother right now.” Will Daniel really go to jail for a crime he didn’t commit?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHpeX_0w6CPmVZ00
    Hopefully, Phyllis won’t tell Lucy everything !
    CBS

    Sitting in the park at night, Phyllis puts her arm around Lucy and offers to distract her granddaughter from her mother’s death. “Would you like to know about your grandmother?” she asks. “I have a few stories to tell you.” Depending on what parts of her history Phyllis is about to share, this could be one wild ride! (It’s also a special episode celebrating Michelle Stafford’s 30th anniversary as Phyllis on Y&R that fans won’t want to miss — we’ve got an exclusive preview of the show coming up on SoapsInDepth.com so keep an eye out!)

    Here’s a sneak peek at some of the drama coming your way this week on Y&R !

    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    Vernetta Durant
    1d ago
    Can anyone see anything happening with Jack and Audra,,, what a welcome delightful surprise.
    Deanne Williams
    1d ago
    PLEASE LEAVE Y&R
    View all comments
