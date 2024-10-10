Open in App
    GH Spoilers 10/10/24: Carly's in Big Trouble!

    By Chris Eades,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9a60_0w1iLu1s00

    Things are getting desperate in today’s General Hospital spoilers! Kristina is confused, Martin has good news, Diane is at a loss, Chase updates Anna, Lucky and Laura reunite, Jason takes a stand, and Carly refuses to let Sonny take her down with him!

    Despite everyone trying to get her to stand down, Kristina refused to do nothing to help her mother get out of prison and went to see Anna in her office with some new information. However, she’s not getting quite the response she was expecting. “Why do I feel like you’re trying to get me not to talk?” she wonders.

    Martin pays Alexis another visit at Pentonville but this time he seems to have something positive to report. “I think I may just have the key to your salvation,” the attorney declares. However, Alexis looks pretty skeptical! On the other hand, Sonny’s lawyer seems to be at a loss. “I don’t know what else to do!” Diane complains.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djXD4_0w1iLu1s00
    Will Alexis finally get some good news?
    ABC

    Anna arrives at a crime scene and gets an update from Chase. “They knew exactly what they were doing,” he reports. Is this an unrelated incident or might it have something to do with Jason helping Sonny cover his tracks?

    Laura found Lucky in the chapel praying for guidance, but the mother and son reunion is fraught with drama as he feels he’s let his sister down once again. “Whatever happens to her is on me,” he laments. Can Laura convince him otherwise?

    Jason will do whatever he can to help Sonny, even if it means giving the police yet another suspect to look at besides him and Alexis. “I should’ve killed Cates when I had the chance!” he grumbles angrily.

    Carly reluctantly agreed to pretend that she and Sonny were together when Jagger was killed, but keeping up the alibi is proving to be too much. And with the PI tailing her looking for any mistake to exploit, she’s feeling the pressure. “That means I’m gonna go down right along with you!” Carly reminds Sonny. Will she agree to keep this up?

    Here’s a sneak peek at today’s episode of GH !

    Love GH? Be sure to join our We Love General Hospital Facebook group to chat about all the latest storylines and juicy gossip!

    Linda Rutkelis Powers
    1d ago
    Yes she is finally
    Mary Angell
    2d ago
    make it so early and Sonny have to get married 🤣 Brennan is a bad guy, who knew Sonny s med were being altered and was in cahoots with Valentin.... 🙄
