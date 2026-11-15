Prince Harry may be out here piping up about reconciliation every chance he gets, while Prince William has reportedly moved on so far as to want the door between them to remain firmly closed.

Since the Sussexes made their UK return, both parties have remarkably kept away from the other’s business.

And this royal biographer believes they’ll likely keep living that way for a very long time.

Key Takeaways

Prince Harry continues expressing hopes for reconciliation

Prince William reportedly prefers to keep his distance

Royal author Christopher Andersen sees little hope for peace

Neither brother reportedly believes he owes the other an apology

The Sussexes’ UK return has not repaired the family rift

Prince William Wants To Live Separate Lives From Prince Harry

For years now, we’ve been living in the era of the battle of the Princes, and apparently tensions are yet to subside.

Really, I find Harry’s nearly constant calls for reconciliation strange.

It’s like leaving someone and publicly calling them out as toxic, only to still be the one trying to force your head back into said “toxic relationship.”

In fact, insiders are claiming that Harry is growing more and more furious with every day that goes by, and William remains silent to his entreaties.

As previously reported, Harry has reportedly made repeated attempts to contact William, with little indication that his older brother is ready to respond.

Last time we heard from Harry about the rift was during his GQ Magazine interview, where he confessed to being open to reconciling with his family.

However, this doesn’t mean that he’d go as far as to apologize, according to a royal author.

“Harry has never believed he has anything to apologize for,” Christopher Andersen, author of ‘Kate!,’ told Fox News Digital.

“William had never believed he had anything to apologize for. Reconciliation is not in the cards. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that William views Harry as having betrayed not only the royal family but the institution of the monarchy itself. Harry returning to the U.K. and picking up where he left off before Megxit just rubbed salt into an already festering wound,” Andersen said.

“These are two extraordinarily strong and stubborn men who have, sadly, learned over the past few years that they can live without each other,” Andersen said.

“If the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, their father’s coronation and the cancer battles of both the king and the Princess of Wales didn’t bring them together, it’s very hard to imagine what would.”

Meanwhile, reports about Harry and Meghan’s reluctance to apologize have raised further questions about whether the brothers can ever settle their differences.

Harry and his family’s move to the UK in August was predicted to help ease tensions between them and the Royal Family.

However, so far, nothing much seems to be happening on that end.

As royal commentators continue discussing William’s silence, there appears to be little indication of an imminent reconciliation.

Editor’s Take

I think it’s becoming increasingly clear that Harry and William have very different ideas about reconciliation.

Harry may want to put the past behind him, but William doesn’t appear ready to do the same.

And really, can anyone force two grown men to repair a relationship when neither believes he has anything to apologize for?

It’s sad considering how close the brothers once were, but perhaps keeping their distance is the only arrangement that works for them right now.

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