The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and updates suggest Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) may need to come up with a clever plan if she hopes to win Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) back.

With Deacon and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) now engaged, might Sheila take a drastic step to drive them apart?

Key Takeaways

Sheila may devise a plan to win Deacon back

Taylor and Deacon’s engagement could be threatened

Sheila may discover Steffy and Carter’s baby secret

Finn could learn the truth about Steffy’s pregnancy

Sheila could use blackmail to force Taylor’s hand

Sheila Isn’t The Vindictive Killer She Used To Be

There was a time when Sheila might have been willing to kill Taylor, but she isn’t quite that woman anymore.

Even so, Sheila remains a skilled manipulator who knows how to pursue what she wants.

Deacon may still long for Sheila deep down, but how could he walk away from Taylor after placing an engagement ring on her finger?

Taylor has been let down too many times by Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Deacon may be determined not to hurt her in the same way.

If the engagement is going to end, then Taylor may have to be the one to call it off.

As previously reported, Sheila hasn’t given up on winning Deacon back.

Sheila Might Make It Her Mission To Force Taylor To End Things With Deacon

Sheila may make it her mission to gain some leverage and force Taylor to end things with Deacon.

And there’s a major B&B secret she could stumble across along the way.

Sheila is bound to learn about Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) unusual surrogacy situation sooner or later, so she may decide to investigate.

The whole arrangement could strike Sheila as strange and suspicious, prompting her to dig into the truth about Steffy and Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) unborn child.

At the very least, Sheila might overhear Carter and Steffy discussing how the baby was really conceived.

Meanwhile, Finn’s growing suspicions about Steffy’s pregnancy could make the secret even harder to keep.

What If Sheila Discovered The Baby Wasn’t Conceived In Vitro?

What if Sheila discovers that Steffy got intimate with Carter to conceive this baby?

She could realize Steffy is deceiving John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) by keeping the truth from him and become furious that her son is being duped.

But rather than expose Steffy to Finn immediately, Sheila might choose to turn this shocking revelation to her advantage; she could see it as the perfect opportunity to get everything she wants.

One of Sheila’s biggest wishes is to reunite with Deacon, so she might take the secret straight to Taylor and use it to blackmail her.

We can easily imagine Sheila threatening to reveal everything to Finn, Daphne Rose Walton (Murielle Hilaire), and everyone else unless Taylor calls off her engagement to Deacon.

Taylor could be blindsided if this is how she learns what Steffy has been hiding, so stay tuned to see what trouble may be brewing!

In fact, Sheila and Li joining forces to expose Steffy’s baby lies is another possibility that could put the entire secret at risk.

Annemarie’s Take

I wouldn’t put anything past Sheila when it comes to getting Deacon back!

If she discovers Steffy and Carter’s secret, she could have the perfect weapon against Taylor.

And can you imagine Taylor being forced to choose between protecting her daughter and marrying Deacon? Sheila could create one spectacular mess without even getting her hands dirty!

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with B&B right now.

Come back here often for The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.

The post B&B Spoilers: Sheila Blackmails Taylor To End Her Engagement – Steffy’s Secret Change Everything? appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.