Did ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ just reveal its cast and location? I think it’d be welcome news for fans of ’90 Day: The Last Resort’ to know that the cast and location of the new season have reportedly been leaked ahead of schedule.

If so, which familiar face is on the roster to return, and will there be new couples joining them in the upcoming Season 4?

Read on to find out more.

Key Takeaways

Season 4’s cast and location have reportedly leaked

Morocco is rumored to be the new filming location

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev could join the cast

Five couples are reportedly participating

TLC has not officially confirmed the rumored lineup

Where Are They Shooting The Next Season Of ’90 Day’?

’90 Day Fiancé’ was such a hit show from the start that it has managed to branch into several spinoffs, all of them managing to find their niche audience.

Suffice it to say that ’90 Day: The Last Resort,’ like its name suggests, is where all the beautiful couples that originally met on ’90 Day’ go when they’re facing a very rocky relationship and still feel like they want to work it out.

So, of course, the drama can tend to get a bit more intense than the one we’re used to on ’90 Day Fiancé.’

Which is why, I suspect, fans are always looking forward to getting acquainted with all the deets before diving into a brand-new season.

On Monday night, ’90 Day Fiancé’ commentator and occasional tea spiller Shabooty reportedly revealed both the location of the new filming and the cast list.

Per the report, Morocco is the new filming location.

Last season took place at Thornbury Castle in Gloucestershire, England.

Fans may recall that Season 2 was filmed at a Scottsdale resort, so another international destination would certainly be a change of scenery.

Who Will Appear On The Fourth Season Of ’90 Day: The Last Resort’?

The format of the first three seasons sees the couples working with marriage counselors and therapists before deciding whether the marriage is worth saving or needs to end.

This season will reportedly feature five couples, though TLC has yet to officially confirm who they are.

However, thanks to our professional tea spiller, we may have the answer for you.

Stacey had her time on the screen last season; now her twin sister Darcey and her partner Georgi Rusev will reportedly join the new season.

I believe that fans who have seen Darcey and Georgi’s struggling relationship on the twin sisters’ show ‘Darcey & Stacey’ will not be surprised by the development.

It’s been back and forth with them.

In fact, their own case was so special that they called off their engagement twice before finally tying the knot in November 2023.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber will reportedly be joining them—no surprise there, again.

As previously reported, Corey and Evelin have faced more challenges since their earlier appearances on the franchise.

The third couple is listed as ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Colt’s mother, Debbie Johnson, and her boyfriend, Tony Starcevich.

A paternity test over John McManus and Megan Brown’s baby is seemingly causing a lot of trouble for the couple.

Rounding out the rumored cast are Forrest Atwood-McKenzie and Sheena Penaranda, who will reportedly be heading to Morocco amid allegations of financial discrepancies involving Sheena.

More couples could also join them, so we’ve got our ears to the ground waiting for any new developments.

Editor’s Take

I think bringing Darcey back after Stacey’s appearance could make for some interesting television!

And Corey and Evelin? Those two have certainly had their share of relationship drama, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them needing a little help again.

Morocco would also make a beautiful setting for the new season, but I’ll be curious to see how much of this rumored lineup TLC actually confirms.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with ’90 Day Fiancé’ right now.

Come back here often for all your ’90 Day’ spoilers, news, and updates.

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