General Hospital (GH) spoilers hint that a stunning twist could be coming up in the Phoebe Chase custody storyline.

Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) is determined to raise his daughter, but Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) is equally determined to keep Phoebe right where she is.

Could there be room for compromise at some point?

Key Takeaways

Jude could gain an advantage in Phoebe’s custody battle

Brook Lynn may consider a desperate co-parenting arrangement

Jude could demand that Chase be excluded

Phoebe’s adoption could face further legal challenges

Chase may be forced to make a heartbreaking sacrifice

Could Brook Lynn Lose Phoebe?

Brook Lynn can tell that Jude is bad news, so she wants to protect Phoebe by keeping her away from her biological father.

However, that may not be possible if there’s eventually a court-ordered DNA test and proof that Jude is indeed Phoebe’s bio dad.

Brook Lynn and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) finalized the adoption, but it was based on Ethan Lovett’s (last played by Christian Howard) paternity lie.

Once the truth comes out, that could certainly affect where Phoebe ends up.

As previously reported, Jude’s custody battle has already sent the Quartermaine family searching for answers.

Of course, we have to consider the possibility that the judge might see the complexities of all this and push for a co-parenting agreement.

Brook Lynn might even pitch the idea to Jude out of desperation if it looks like she’s going to lose Phoebe for good.

Jude’s Shocking Condition

That’s when Jude could deliver a curveball and agree to co-parent Phoebe with Brook Lynn on one condition: Chase must be forced out of the picture.

Perhaps Jude will insist that while Phoebe still needs a mother, she doesn’t need another father.

GH fans know Brook Lynn is divorced from Chase, so they’re no longer living together.

Jude may refuse to shuffle Phoebe around between three households and argue that he won’t have Phoebe thinking she has more than one daddy.

In other words, Jude might offer to let Brook Lynn remain in her adoptive mom role, but Chase would have to give up his parental rights.

This could become a take-it-or-leave-it situation that forces Brook Lynn to make a difficult choice, although any change to Chase’s legal rights would ultimately require court approval.

Meanwhile, Chase is already facing an uncertain future with Phoebe as Jude continues his custody fight.

Will Chase Make The Ultimate Sacrifice?

Brook Lynn still loves Chase and won’t want to hurt him, but Phoebe has to come first.

Even Chase may agree in the end that BLQ has to take the deal to help protect Phoebe as best as she can.

As Jason and Brook Lynn continue working together to protect Phoebe, the family could face even more difficult decisions.

Do you think Jude and Brook Lynn will end up co-parenting Phoebe?

Will Chase be totally cast aside and left heartbroken?

Editor’s Take

I wouldn’t put it past Jude to use Chase as a bargaining chip in this custody battle!

But I can’t imagine Brook Lynn agreeing to cut Chase out of Phoebe’s life after everything they’ve been through.

And Chase loves that little girl just as much as Brook Lynn does. If Jude tries to force this kind of arrangement, I think he’s going to have one heck of a fight on his hands!

General Hospital spoilers say this Phoebe feud will come with some twists and turns, so stay tuned.

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