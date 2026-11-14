Collin Gosselin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Alexia Umansky took the win on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and Colleen Conrad, Jon Gosselin’s ex, shouted out Collin to the rooftops.

Colleen Shares About Collin

Taking to Instagram after the finale of World’s Toughest Test on Thursday, Colleen shared a photo from the Fox show and a picture of Collin with his new book, In the Shadow of Eight. Did you know that it held the No. 1 spot on The New York Times Best Sellers list for four consecutive weeks?

In her caption, Colleen told the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, “Collin, I couldn’t be prouder of you! I was so disappointed I couldn’t be in Pennsylvania celebrating with you last night, but I was cheering you on from Florida!”

Additionally, she congratulated Candace and Alexia “on winning Special Forces.” She added, “What an incredible accomplishment!”

A Sweet Young Man

What made it even more special was that Candace described Collin Gosselin on The View as being “a sweet young man.” Colleen added that hearing Candace say she “thought of you like a son” really touched her heart.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 fans know that Collin Gosselin spent a lot of time in an institution, and he became estranged from his mom, Kate Gosselin. Later, he was taken in by his dad, Jon Gosselin, who dated Colleen at the time.

Those folks who watched Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test saw Collin Gosselin thinking of his mother, violently exploding with fury, but then managing to pull back. His instructor at the time told him, “That was your decompression there. To release all those demons. Now, it’s done.”

Collin And Colleen Stayed In Touch

Colleen told Collin that she loved him so much. TLC fans were upset when they heard that Jon Gosselin broke up with Colleen soon after her breast cancer diagnosis.

Sunce then, Jon moved on and Colleen seems to be doing okay. Still, from Collin’s posts, his fans know he stayed in touch with Colleen and her other kids. In fact, they became like his second family.

Fans React

In the comments section of the post, many TLC and Fox fans were able to reply. One of them said, “Love this for Collin!! His younger self would be so proud. He is doing so amazing- and the support of who he has around him is great.”

Here are a few more responses from the discussion:

“Lovely message from a lovely lady! I agree – Collin has so many supporters and he is doing SO well! Happy for him!”

“Thank you so much for protecting him. You’re an angel on earth.”

“Love this!!!! I’m so glad he has you in his life to support him. And congratulations to Collin. He is literally killing it. So happy this chapter of his life is just unbelievably amazing..”

What are your thoughts on Colleen Conrad still being there for Collin Gosselin, who’s all grown up now and won Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test? Join the discussion and then come back for more reality TV news and updates.

The post Collin Gosselin Gets Touching Message After ‘Special Forces’ Win appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.