As of right now, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material following an investigation into alleged sex crimes that a Philippine official described as potentially among “the grossest” of their kind.

Thomas Markle Sr. has denied the allegations.

We’ve been told the Duchess finds the whole thing “distressing,” to the point she withdrew from the keynote speech she was previously supposed to give at a Brussels engagement.

Now we’re hearing that the former actress does not find the sentiment surrounding her family’s recent scandal flattering.

Key Takeaways

Thomas Markle Sr. faces serious criminal allegations that he denies

Meghan withdrew from her planned Brussels keynote speech

The Duchess reportedly feels hurt by criticism of her silence

Questions continue about what Meghan knew years ago

Meghan says protecting her children was her priority

Meghan Markle Isn’t Happy About the Media’s Harsh Criticism of Her Silence Regarding Her Father’s Alleged Crimes

When news of Thomas Markle’s alleged crimes broke, Meghan rushed to issue a statement, clarifying that the reason she completely cut ties with her father was to protect her children from the alleged danger.

Previously, we were told it was because of the paparazzi photoshoot fallout.

However, even though she briefly got sympathy, the narrative changed once again due to her admission that she had known about troubling allegations involving her father for over seven years.

As Soap Opera Spy previously reported, the investigation has brought renewed attention to Meghan’s estrangement from her father.

Suddenly, the public wanted answers, because if you were keeping your children away from your father to protect them, then who exactly were you protecting with your silence?

It’s especially curious since Meghan’s statement suggests she took the allegations seriously.

You can tell by the way she reportedly wrote her father a deeply accusatory letter while the elderly man was recovering from surgery at the hospital.

So far, Meghan has been criticized by both the media and fans alike, to the extent she saw the need to clarify that she kept mum on the matter because she was reportedly advised by royal protection officials not to speak publicly.

“Criticism of Meghan intensified even after she explained her reasons for breaking contact with her father, and she is just disgusted and hurt she is being questioned like this,” an insider told RadarOnline.

The insider noted that the Duchess finds the renewed online attacks troubling, especially since she’s attempted to appease the public by sharing her side of the story.

In a statement, she said, “In 2018 [later corrected to 2019], a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

As previously reported, Meghan’s father’s troubles have sparked further scrutiny of the Duchess and her public response.

Meanwhile, questions about whether Meghan was advised to remain silent have also fueled debate.

Editor’s Take

I feel like if there’s anything to be learned from this situation, it’s that we must attempt to live by our words.

According to Meghan, to be silent is to be complicit. So it’s no wonder critics are determined to keep beating her up with her own stick.

Still, the allegations against her father remain a matter for the courts, and Meghan’s decision not to speak publicly should not be mistaken for evidence of wrongdoing on her part.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with The Royal Family right now. Come back here often for all The Royal Family spoilers, news, and updates.

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