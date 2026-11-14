The Young and the Restless spoilers say that everyone knows she’s got a bad side to her, after all.

Key Takeaways

Claire could tap into her dark side again

Holden dumps Claire by phone

Audra’s interference could push Claire over the edge

Victoria and Kyle’s secret romance threatens more heartbreak

Claire could face betrayal from both her mother and her ex

Claire Is About To Tap Into Her Dark Side

Clearly, we are talking about Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), as there’s a very good chance that fans are going to see her tap into her dark side in the coming weeks ahead.

After all, everything that could go wrong is certainly about to go wrong for Claire, so it shouldn’t really surprise anyone that the character is about to go off the rails.

The biggest reason is maybe because she just got dumped by phone by none other than Holden Novak.

Sure, Claire felt as though things weren’t going in the right direction to begin with, but it’s not like she deserved that kind of treatment.

He could have at least had the decency to tell Claire how he really felt to her face.

To make matters worse, Claire is going to be none too pleased when she finds out that it was Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) who orchestrated Holden’s breakup with her.

There has been a lot of tension between them as it is, but this is going to send Claire over the edge.

As previously reported, Claire and Audra’s escalating feud could create even more trouble in Genoa City.

If that weren’t enough, sooner or later, Claire is going to find out about what her mother has been doing behind her back.

What’s Next For Claire?

Little does Claire know that Victoria has been getting pretty busy under the sheets with her much younger lover, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and that she actually took him to London for her business trip with her.

However, a lot of fans can’t help but wonder how long it’s going to take for Claire to realize that her mother has been getting very up close and personal with her former lover.

As Victoria and Kyle’s secret romance continues to threaten Claire’s happiness, the fallout could be explosive.

Meanwhile, Claire and Audra’s upcoming confrontation could make matters even worse.

Then again, Y&R fans will simply have to tune in each and every day to find out what will happen next.

Editor’s Take

I think Claire is going to have every reason to be furious when she discovers what Audra has done!

But finding out that her own mother has been secretly involved with Kyle? That’s a betrayal on a whole different level.

Claire has worked hard to leave her troubled past behind, but I wouldn’t be surprised if all this heartbreak brings out a side of her that Genoa City hasn’t seen in a long time!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times.

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The post Y&R Spoilers: Claire’s Dark Side Returns – Audra’s Betrayal & Victoria’s Shocking Secret! appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.