Deacon Sharpe and Taylor Hayes getting engaged wasn’t on anyone’s The Bold and the Beautiful Bingo Card this week, but there’s never a dull moment on the CBS soap.

Just when we thought Taylor and Deacon were kaput, the writers seem to be breathing new life into the daytime couple.

Will they actually make it down the aisle, though?

Key Takeaways

Deacon and Taylor’s surprise engagement raises questions

Sheila refuses to give up on winning Deacon back

Taylor’s initial rejection could come back to haunt her

Deacon faces a difficult decision about his future

A broken engagement could leave Taylor heartbroken

B&B Spoilers: Sheila Won’t Let Go

Sheila Carter is a lot of things, but wishy-washy isn’t one of them.

Kimberlin Brown’s character’s love for Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has never wavered.

Unlike Taylor, Sheila was eager to say “I Do” and become Mrs. Il Giardino.

Just last week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila was begging Deacon to give their marriage another chance.

Call us crazy, but it seemed like the restaurant owner was actually considering it, and he definitely kissed her back.

As previously reported, Sheila could still get her man back if Deacon begins questioning his future with Taylor.

When Sheila learns about her ex’s engagement, she’s going to be devastated.

In fact, she will probably even try to change Deacon’s mind.

All Deacon Sharpe wanted was to marry his therapist and live happily ever after with her.

But Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) shot down his proposal and revealed she had no intention of getting married.

B&B Spoilers: Deacon Cuts Taylor Loose?

According to B&B spoilers, Deacon will have to make a tough decision this month regarding his future and who he will spend it with.

While Taylor suddenly had a change of heart and accepted his ring, Deacon might realize her initial hesitation is a massive red flag.

On the flip side, Sheila is right there waiting with open arms and zero doubts about wanting to be his wife.

Previous B&B spoilers about Taylor’s second thoughts have already raised questions about the couple’s future.

If Deacon starts having second thoughts about Taylor’s sudden U-turn, he could shock everyone by calling off the engagement before the wedding planning even begins.

Whether he chooses stability with Taylor or the undeniable spark he still shares with Sheila, someone is guaranteed to get their heart broken.

Meanwhile, Sheila’s emotional plea to Deacon could complicate matters even further.

Annemarie’s Take

I wouldn’t count Sheila out just yet! Taylor might have finally agreed to marry Deacon, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten how quickly she rejected him the first time.

Sheila knows exactly what Deacon wants, and she’s more than willing to give it to him. Taylor could be in for a rude awakening if she thinks putting a ring on her finger means Sheila is out of the picture!

Who do you think Deacon should choose? Let us know in the comments and keep checking Soap Opera Spy daily for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

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