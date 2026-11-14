General Hospital spoilers and updates suggest Scout Cain (Kayden Brenna Tokarski) is about to receive shocking news she never expected.

With Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) seemingly on the verge of marriage, Scout is bound to be stunned when she discovers that Ava is going to become her stepmother!

Key Takeaways

Scout could be stunned by Drew and Ava’s sudden marriage

Drew may try to explain his legal strategy to Scout

Scout could question Ava’s motives and their secret alliance

Alexis may face Scout’s anger over her statement against Drew

More revelations about Brennan’s death could shake Scout’s world

Scout Will Reel At This Sudden Marriage

Drew’s divorce from Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is still fresh, so this sudden change will likely leave Scout reeling.

She’ll surely have a barrage of questions for Drew and Ava, especially if they try to present their relationship as a genuine romance.

The two could attempt to persuade both Scout and Avery Jerome-Corinthos (Ayla Bullington) that they unexpectedly fell in love in secret.

Avery might be willing to accept that explanation, but Scout may not be so easily convinced; she could spot the holes in their story and press them to reveal what is really happening.

And once Scout finds out that the police are looking into Drew and Ava’s possible involvement in Jack Brennan’s (Chris L. McKenna) demise, she may not need much help figuring out the truth.

As previously reported, Drew’s shocking marriage proposal to Ava could create major complications for both families.

Drew May Eventually Come Clean And Admit Marrying Ava Is Part Of A Legal Strategy

At some point, Drew may come clean and admit that marrying Ava is part of a legal strategy, urging Scout to accept the situation and go along with it.

He may explain that spousal privilege could work in both his and Ava’s favor by allowing them to avoid testifying against one another.

But Scout is bound to worry that her father and Ava are becoming even more deeply entangled.

GH fans know Scout already has reason to be suspicious: she witnessed Ava and Drew’s secret meeting with Vito Coronado (Sam Duffy), making her wary of their partnership and whatever they have been planning.

Scout may decide to uncover just how far this twisted alliance goes.

Meanwhile, Drew and Ava’s desperate wedding scheme could put their entire future at risk.

Scout Might Blame Ava For Pulling Drew Into Trouble, She May Be Angry At Alexis As Well

All of this could leave Scout reeling, and she may blame Ava for pulling her father into trouble.

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) might also face Scout’s anger over her statement against Drew, but she could urge Scout to look beyond the surface and consider another side of her father.

As Alexis’ risky decision to speak out against Drew has already shown, Scout could end up caught in the middle.

More revelations may be waiting for Scout, particularly if she discovers that Ava and Drew set Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) up for the attack on Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota)—the incident that also left Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) injured.

Whatever happens, General Hospital spoilers suggest Scout is in for a major shock or two!

One, when she learns that Drew is suspected of Brennan’s murder, and two, that Ava is now his wife!

Annemarie’s Take

Scout has already been through enough with Drew, and now she could end up with Ava as her stepmother!

I can’t imagine Scout accepting this marriage without asking some very uncomfortable questions. And if she discovers the real reason Drew and Ava are getting married, she may finally start seeing her father in a very different light.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now.

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