The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 16, reveal that Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) will have a lot on her mind when she turns to Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for advice.

Meanwhile, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Darcy Dylan (Kelly Sullivan) will enjoy some romantic attention, but their breakfast date won’t be quite as peaceful as they hoped.

Plus, Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock) will revisit her passion for dancing as questions about her past threaten to create new problems.

Key Takeaways

Electra asks Steffy for advice over breakfast

Wyatt and Darcy enjoy a flirtatious date

An unexpected encounter creates tension at Bikini Bar

Dylan puts her dancing skills to work

Wyatt may give Darcy another reason to stay in Los Angeles

Electra Forrester Needs Steffy’s Advice

Electra has some decisions to make, and she’s hoping Steffy can help her sort through everything.

The two women will arrange to meet for breakfast, giving Electra an opportunity to discuss what’s been bothering her.

Her career at Forrester Creations could be part of the conversation, especially with the new youth fashion line becoming increasingly important.

However, Electra’s personal life is another matter entirely.

She’s still dealing with the fallout from her broken relationship with Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), who has moved on with Dylan.

Watching her former boyfriend build a future with someone she once considered a friend hasn’t been easy.

As Soap Opera Spy previously reported, the rivalry between Electra and Dylan has already sparked comparisons to some of the show’s most memorable romantic triangles.

Will Steffy encourage Electra to put Will behind her, or could their conversation stir up even more resentment toward Dylan?

Wyatt Spencer And Darcy Dylan’s Date Takes A Turn

Across town, Wyatt and Darcy will continue exploring their attraction to one another.

Their connection has been developing for a while, and Monday’s episode will give them another opportunity to enjoy each other’s company.

Breakfast at Bikini Bar sounds like a great way to start the day, especially when there’s plenty of flirting involved!

Unfortunately, things could become uncomfortable when Darcy realizes Electra is also at the restaurant.

Electra’s troubled history with Dylan makes this an awkward situation for everyone.

Darcy knows her daughter has been through some difficult experiences, and she may not appreciate hearing Electra complain about her.

Whether Darcy recognizes Electra immediately or discovers who she is during the conversation remains to be seen.

Either way, the women are headed for an encounter that could quickly spoil the morning.

As November sweeps spoilers have suggested, the younger generation’s romantic troubles could become an even bigger problem for the Forrester and Spencer families.

Will Wyatt Convince Darcy To Stay In Los Angeles?

Darcy may decide that getting away from all the drama is the best solution.

After all, she came to Los Angeles hoping to reconnect with her daughter, not become involved in another family feud.

However, Wyatt might have something to say about her plans!

He’s clearly interested in Darcy, and their growing chemistry could make him reluctant to see her leave town.

A romantic kiss is expected to bring them even closer, giving Darcy something positive to think about despite the uncomfortable encounter with Electra.

Could Wyatt become the reason Darcy decides to stick around?

There’s also the possibility that their romance could create complications for Will and Dylan, especially if the two relationships continue getting serious.

Meanwhile, Wyatt and Darcy’s developing relationship has already raised questions about what their future together might look like.

Melissa Dylan Returns To Her Dancing Roots

Elsewhere, Dylan will spend some time doing something she genuinely enjoys.

Her dancing abilities will take center stage, and she may even have an opportunity to earn some extra money by teaching.

A young girl named Lilly, played by Ella Jack Finnigan-Silverman, could be one of her students.

Soap fans may recognize the family connection behind this special appearance.

Ella Jack is the daughter of Jennifer Finnigan, who previously portrayed Bridget Forrester before Ashley Jones took over the role.

While dancing could give Dylan a welcome break from her personal troubles, her happiness may not last.

Something from her earlier life is expected to resurface during the week of November 16, and that could leave her facing some uncomfortable questions.

Will Dylan be able to handle whatever comes her way, or could her past threaten the future she’s building with Will?

Annemarie’s Take

I think Wyatt and Darcy could be a fun new couple, but having Electra and Darcy cross paths during their breakfast date is asking for trouble!

Darcy seems protective of Dylan, and I can’t imagine her sitting quietly if Electra starts criticizing her daughter.

And what exactly is Dylan hiding from her past? I’m curious to see whether this turns out to be something serious or another misunderstanding that gets blown completely out of proportion.

One thing is certain: Electra isn’t going to be happy watching Dylan settle into a comfortable life with Will!

Do you think Wyatt and Darcy make a good couple? Will Electra ever accept Dylan’s relationship with Will?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with B&B right now.

Come back here often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.

The post B&B Spoilers Monday, November 16: Electra’s SOS, Darcy’s Date Disaster & Dylan’s Secret Past! appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.