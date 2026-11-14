The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 16, imply that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) has an awkward encounter, while Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) is in a legal nightmare.

Plus, Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) scrambles on the job.

Find out more about what’s set to go down during Monday’s show below.

Key Takeaways

Victoria interrupts a moment between Kyle and Claire

Claire struggles after Holden’s unexpected breakup text

Daniel deals with a difficult customer

Lily seeks Michael Baldwin’s legal help

Billy’s secret Chancellor plans threaten Lily

Victoria Newman Interrupts A Moment

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 16, note that Victoria will interrupt a moment between Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Claire Newman (Hayley Erin).

During the Friday, November 13 show, Holden Novak (last played by Nathan Owens) broke up with Claire via text.

He was prompted by Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver).

Kyle happened to walk into Society when Claire’s world was crumbling, and she immediately ran to her ex for some solace.

As previously reported, Claire turning to Kyle could create problems for Victoria.

How awkward will Victoria feel when she sees Kyle consoling Claire?

Daniel Romalotti’s Difficult Customer

Across town, Daniel will deal with a difficult customer.

Is this at GC’s Shadow Room or the GCAC?

The weekly promo does show him breaking up a fight between Claire and Audra, so fans will have to tune in to see what this is all about!

Lily Winters’ Legal SOS

Lastly, The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 16, reveal that Lily will turn to Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) with a legal issue.

Lily is concerned that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will attempt to take Chancellor Industries from her, especially since everything has calmed down in his life.

She’s not wrong to worry; Billy is secretly striking back, so it’s nice that Lily is going with her instincts on this one.

As recent Y&R spoilers revealed, Billy’s renewed obsession with Chancellor could cause serious trouble.

Michael is the best lawyer in town right now, so Lily reaching out to him for help is a good decision.

Will he end up representing her in this case?

Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, more Monday spoilers suggest that Lily and Cane could face serious trouble if Billy refuses to back down.

Annemarie’s Take

I think Victoria walking in on Kyle comforting Claire is going to be incredibly awkward, especially considering her own secret with Kyle!

And Lily is smart to get Michael involved before Billy makes his next move. Billy just can’t seem to let Chancellor go, even with a new wife and baby at home!

Are you excited about Monday’s show?

Join the conversation below!

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The post ‘Y&R’ Spoilers Update Monday, November 16: Victoria Catches Kyle & Claire, Lily’s Legal SOS, Daniel’s New Drama appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.