Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 16, imply that Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) will face a deadly situation, while a leading lady struggles with emotional turmoil.

Plus, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) faces a major emergency.

Find out more about what will go down in Salem during Monday’s show below.

Key Takeaways

Javi fears for Leo’s life after finding him unconscious

Jada and Shawn’s romantic evening is interrupted

Sarah struggles with her feelings for Xander

Gwen offers Xander unexpected advice

Chad and Gabi discuss their troubles

Leo Stark Fights For His Life

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 16, suggest that Javi Hernandez (Jacob Martinez) will fear the worst for Leo.

Leo was found unconscious during the Friday, November 13 episode, so of course, Javi will worry that he won’t pull through.

Still, is this the end of Leo as fans know it?

As previously reported, Leo’s dangerous predicament has already left Javi with plenty of reasons to worry.

Speaking of, something will cut short Jada and Shawn-Douglas Brady’s (Brandon Beemer) night.

Will they be called away from their romantic evening because of Leo’s situation?

Sarah Horton’s Emotional Turmoil

Across town, Sarah will struggle with her emotions.

She just broke up with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) to reunite with Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer); however, Xander isn’t ready to jump into a romantic reunion quite so fast.

Will Sarah be okay?

Meanwhile, Xander will get some unexpected advice from his former flame, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien).

Will this be words of wisdom about his love life or legal issues?

As recent Days spoilers revealed, Xander is also facing some serious legal trouble.

Gwen is trying to turn over a new leaf, so perhaps she encourages Xander to throw caution to the wind and dive back into a relationship with Sarah.

As much as Gwen wishes she could have Xander all to herself, she also knows how much he loves Sarah.

Mystery Loves Company

Lastly, Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 16, hint that Chad DiMera (Conner Floyd) and Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) will talk about their troubles.

Is this about their respective relationships or work issues?

Maybe a mix of both!

Could Days be testing the chemistry between Conner Floyd and Cherie Jimenez?

After all, Gabi and Chad were once an item, so maybe there’s a chance for a reunion?

Only time will tell.

Editor’s Take

I’m really worried about Leo! Javi finding him unconscious is frightening enough, but now we have to wonder whether he’ll survive this ordeal.

And Sarah finally decides she wants Xander back, only for him to hesitate? Talk about bad timing! I’m also curious about Gwen’s advice. Is she genuinely trying to help, or does she have another motive?

Are you excited about Monday’s show?

Join the conversation below!

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The post ‘DOOL’ Spoilers Update Monday, November 16: Leo Fights For His Life, Sarah’s Heartbreak, Jada’s Emergency appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.