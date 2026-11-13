General Hospital spoilers and updates for Monday, November 16, tease waiting games, test results, and unexpected finds.

Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) plays a waiting game at GH, while Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) reveals test results, and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) anticipates unexpected finds!

Key Takeaways

Jude plays a waiting game at General Hospital

Brook Lynn reveals Phoebe’s DNA test results

Scout and Rocco plot a secret trip

Molly and Dante anticipate an unexpected discovery

Drew and Ava race to complete their wedding

Waiting Games

Jude is with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) at the hospital, playing a waiting game. He tells her it’s a good thing that he knows how to wait!

Might he be trying to get a paternity test, as he threatened to do, to prove he’s the birth father of Phoebe Chase (Luna and Lucia Creighton)?

Or, perhaps, he’s just waiting until Britt is done with her shift at the hospital to have another “get together.”

Jude had a clash with his cousin Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) earlier at his Metro Suite Hotel room, and the family feud is set.

As previously reported, Josslyn’s confrontation with Jude could create even more family trouble.

So the question is, what is he waiting for?

Test Results

Brook Lynn is at home in the Quartermaine mansion, holding Phoebe, as she tells someone she didn’t take her own advice, and she got a DNA test.

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) had given her a water bottle she had drunk from, so Brook Lynn could have it tested against Phoebe.

She got the results in Friday, November 13’s episode, but she ducked out, not wanting Jude to see her, where he was talking to Britt near the nurses’ desk.

It sounds like she may have the results back now, and she’s possibly reviewing them with Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza), who she’d been talking to about the paternity challenge.

As Phoebe’s biological father mystery continues, the DNA test could raise even more questions.

So what will the results say? Since Josslyn is related to Ethan Lovett (Nathan Dean), who she was told faked it, might it show she’s related to both him and Jude?

Scout And Rocco Plot

In the meantime, Scout Cain (Kayden Brenna Tokarski) and Rocco Falconeri (Finn Carr) plot together, and Rocco wants to take Scout on a trip!

But Scout tells him that there’s no way her dad will let her go on this trip with Rocco, or anywhere else with him!

It’s bad enough that she has to sneak around to see her grandmother and aunt, and big brother Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn).

But going off on a trip somewhere with Rocco or anyone else, yeah, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) would notice!

But then, maybe not, unless he came and looked for her. Unbeknownst to her, he’s trying to get married to Ava Jerome (Maura West)!

Unexpected Finds!

At the PCPD, Molly advises Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) they could get something they’re not expecting. Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) found a note on Drew’s desk!

He and Ava are using the old Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) trick: getting married so they don’t have to testify against each other.

He headed down to the clerk of court’s office to put a stop to the “wedding.”

But whether he’ll get there in time, that’s a question!

Dante already knows that Ava and Drew would do anything to avoid being arrested, so that’s not going to be surprising to him, especially since Sonny’s his father!

No Dropped Balls Here!

After Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) suggested to Ava and Drew that their daughters should come and witness their marriage, Ava sounds like she’s taking that delay seriously!

Drew tells her, “We’ve come this far, let’s not drop the ball now,” with the clerk of court there and Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) to boot.

So it’s a race against time—and Detective Joe—to get the vows made and the inconvenient marriage of convenience a done deal!

Will they get it done in time, or will Detective Joe come racing in and object to the marriage?

That’s a good question!

Meanwhile, Drew and Ava’s desperate attempts to avoid prison could create even more problems for their families.

Sonny And Alexis Talk

In the meantime, Sonny and Alexis talk at his house, as he tells her he doesn’t want “that” to ever happen again!

It sounds like they must be discussing the situation where Avery Jerome-Corinthos (Ayla Bullington) was warned about Sonny by Josslyn.

Is Sonny making the push for sole custody of his daughter with Ava, especially since Ava’s now a suspect in Jack Brennan’s (Chris L. McKenna) murder?

Sonny definitely needs Alexis to do something, although since Ava’s now her client, her hands might be tied!

Annemarie’s Take

I think Brook Lynn’s DNA results could be the biggest shock of Monday’s episode! Jude is so confident that Phoebe is his daughter, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s another twist waiting for him.

And Drew and Ava racing to get married before Joe can stop them? That’s one wedding I hope gets interrupted! Those two are desperate, and I can’t imagine their marriage of convenience ending well.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now.

Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.

The post GH Spoilers Monday, November 16: BLQ’s DNA Bombshell, Scout’s Escape Plot & Drew’s Wedding Race appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.