General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) is alarmed as her stalker keeps taunting her and even elevates his game.

Will there be a whodunit in connection with this slow-boiling plot?

A possible death could take this storyline up a notch, and there are several potential candidates to consider!

Key Takeaways

Trina’s stalker continues escalating the threats

Heather and Quinn remain possible suspects

Simon appears more interested in money than romance

Simon’s intimidation could make him a target

A shocking death could turn the stalker mystery into a whodunit

These include Quinn (Jequan Jackson) and Heather Webber (Alley Mills).

But a recent note to Trina from the stalker said they were disappointed that they missed Trina’s last performance, and Heather was there to witness it, so while it may be a red herring, we tend to think the clue is factual.

Trina Suspects Heather

This leads to speculation that Simon Craft (Grady Eldridge) is the stalker, but the November 11 show indicated that he is solely interested in getting rich off of Trina and Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza).

He actually threatened to fire her if she didn’t agree to the Port Charles Arena gig, and that makes no sense if he isn’t obsessed with her.

After their argument, Trina and Gio summed up Simon as a greedy music exec who’s only interested in their profit margin.

Meanwhile, Heather’s return has already raised suspicions about Trina’s stalker.

Who’s Fixated on Trina?

But if the stalker realizes that Simon is a thorn in Trina’s side, they could go after him.

The stalker enjoys Trina’s performances, and if Simon threatens that, he could find himself up a creek without a paddle.

To be fair, Simon is despicable and disposable, and his loss would not roil the canvas.

Is Simon a Goner?

What we’re trying to say is that Simon is expendable as a character; he serves just one purpose and has no significant ties to other characters.

If and when the Queen Trina plot is over, Simon will be gone.

Obviously, the stalker has gone to great lengths to worship Trina, with a room shrine dedicated to her and an online stan site.

It’s not a stretch to think that the stalker would find out about Simon’s surliness and do away with him.

As Emma’s investigation into Trina’s stalker mystery continues, the disturbing fan site and flower deliveries remain important clues.

What Happens Next in PC?

If Simon keeps up his intimidation campaign, he could become the stalker’s first kill in the quest to make Trina happy.

And Trina’s latest threatening message suggests her mystery admirer isn’t ready to back down.

Editors Take

I think Simon could be in serious trouble, and he might not even realize it! He’s so busy trying to make money off Trina that he could be making himself a target for someone far more dangerous.

I’m also not convinced Heather is the stalker. She’s almost too obvious, and that usually means there’s another twist coming. But if Simon ends up dead, this storyline could suddenly become a whole lot more interesting!

Red-hot General Hospital spoilers hint that there is more Simon drama to come, so stay tuned for all of the action as we count down to the exposure of the stalker’s identity!

Tell us who you think the stalker is!

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