The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that soap opera love and passion tend to dwindle over time, leading to new couplings.

Genoa City is no different, and we expect the new writers to want to put their flair on the show, making their mark via spicy breakups and delicious hookups.

As winter approaches, we will see the new writing on display, and there are four couples to watch!

Key Takeaways

Kyle and Victoria’s secret affair could face exposure

Abby and Devon’s marriage faces trouble as Roxanne returns

Claire and Holden could be caught in Audra’s revenge

Cane and Lily’s possible remarriage faces new challenges

Four Genoa City couples could be heading for shocking splits

1. Kyle & Victoria

Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) are a divisive couple among the fan base.

Socials show that fans either love or hate these two together; there is very little in between.

Kyle and Victoria have conducted their affair discreetly, although there have been a few close calls.

This fling has to be exposed eventually; the question is what happens after that.

As previously reported, Billy could be dangerously close to exposing Victoria and Kyle’s secret affair.

Do you want Vyle to stay together or split up?

2. Abby & Devon

Abby Winters (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Winters (Bryton James) are going through a medical crisis at the moment, and spoilers reveal that their marriage heads down a rocky road when his ex-girlfriend, Roxanne Barrington (Tetona Jackson), pops up in GC.

As the latest two-week spoilers reveal, Abby’s health concerns and Roxanne’s return could bring even more trouble.

Nothing happens immediately, but over time, Abby has issues with Devon and Roxanne reconnecting.

Will she turn to hunky Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) for comfort?

3. Claire & Holden

Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) pushes Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) so hard that WWIII breaks out in GC.

Audra is a shark, and when she decides to strike back at Claire, the Furies will descend.

Spoilers tease that Claire’s personal and professional life are rocked.

If and when Holden returns, he will be Audra’s first takeover target!

4. Cane & Lily

Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) have made great strides, but upcoming challenges threaten their potential remarriage.

Spoilers hint that Lily has doubts that could cause a rupture when Cane excludes her from his decision-making.

If Cane goes behind her back regarding Chancellor, they could split temporarily, with a reticent Cane having to backtrack and kiss her boots to get back in favor.

Meanwhile, more Young and the Restless spoilers and updates continue to follow the romantic turmoil in Genoa City.

Editor’s Take

Four couples in trouble? Now that’s the kind of romantic chaos Genoa City needs! I can’t imagine Kyle and Victoria keeping their secret much longer, especially with their families watching so closely.

But Abby and Devon worry me the most. Abby is already dealing with health concerns, and bringing Roxanne back into the picture could make things even messier. As for Cane and Lily, I’d love to see them work things out, but Cane needs to learn that keeping secrets is no way to rebuild a relationship!

Red-hot The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that the romance boat will be rocked, so tune in to see which couples survive and which ones break up upon the shore!

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with Y&R right now.

Come back here often for The Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates, and make us your favorite hotspot.

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