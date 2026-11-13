Richard Glossip sat on death row in Oklahoma for decades, but now that he has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact, he faces a new sentencing at the end of this year. Read on to find out why it’s a particularly interesting case.

The Original Conviction

Richard Glossip was convicted for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese. In May this year, he was back in the news and we reported that over the years, many people raised concerns about the case against Richard Glossip.

The main reason for the criticism arose because Justin Sneed, the prosecution’s key witness, pointed the finger at Glossip for the murder, saying he had been paid to kill Barry Van Treese.

In essence, Glossip was convicted largely on testimony from a man who admitted to the killing himself and who was trying to escape the death penalty.

Since then there were questions raised over the prosecution failing to turn over important evidence. As a result, the jury never learned that Sneed had mental health problems and was taking medication for bipolar disorder.

Overturned Conviction

After Glossip’s conviction was overturned last year, he was released on bail. He paid the bail with some help from Kim Kardashian’s efforts. Then, in May, CNN reported that Oklahoma prosecutors intended to retry him.

Outrage arrived because he’d survived multiple execution dates and last-minute stays.

The Pre-Trial hearings

The pre-trial hearings started and then, on November 12, 2026, Glossip pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact.

According to ABC News, his goal was to avoid “a third murder trial.” In response, Oklahoma prosecutors dropped the original murder charge and his sentencing is set for December.

More Prison Time?

He could receive more prison time. However, the outlet noted that “his defense plans to ask for time served, while prosecutors said they intend to seek additional prison time.”

The article also said that defense attorney Don Knight told CNN’s Jake Tapper, “the state has finally admitted they do not have enough evidence to convict Richard Glossip of first-degree murder. They never had enough evidence to convict him of that.”

The case had gone on for a very long time, and many of the commenters discussing the latest development opposed any further prison time. After all, being on the brink of execution multiple times must be terrifying.

Richard Glossip pleaded guilty to a lesser charge but some folks opined in YouTube that it’s time for the state of Oklahoma to let it go now.

What are your thoughts? Join the discussion and then come back for more true crime news and updates. We also have a crime channel on TikTok that you can follow.

The post Richard Glossip Avoids Third Murder Trial With Lesser Guilty Plea appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.