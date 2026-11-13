Survivor 51 is in full swing! Episode 8 offered some interesting insights, and SOS has some spoilers for Episode 9 to talk about. Learn more by reading below.

Key Takeaways

Brady leaves the jury to seek treatment for his injured thumb

The Double Duo Partner twist returns with paired immunity challenges

Cristian survives Tribal Council with a successful Shot in the Dark

Kilby and Kristin are eliminated in a shocking double exit

Episode 9 teases a million-dollar coin flip, a major storm, and a fake immunity idol

Recap of Survivor 51, Episode 8 – Bye, Bye Brady (For Realz)

While Brady was voted off during Episode 7, he was technically still on Survivor, acting as the first jury member.

Host Jeff Probst told the castaways during Episode 8 that Brady quit the jury so he could treat his injured thumb.

As fans may recall, Brady took a chunk of his thumb off while cutting coconuts earlier in the season.

It was not bone, only skin and nail, so Brady was able to remain in the game.

Bandages were on the thumb, and production helped keep this clean while also keeping a piece of nail and skin from his thumb on ice.

Still, it looks as if Brady wanted to make sure his thumb fully healed properly, so he was officially out of the jury.

Fans can also revisit the previous Survivor 51 recap and Episode 8 preview for more on Brady’s elimination.

Recap of Survivor 51, Episode 8 – Tribal Council Chaos

The ‘Double Duo Partner’ twist came back, and players were split into pairs, would perform reward/immunity challenges as pairs, and be voted out as such.

Sharonda and Lewis won immunity.

The other pairs consisted of Kilby and Kristin, Devin and Jelly, Thien An and Eric, Carter and Cristian, as well as Mike and Maggie.

Recap of Survivor 51, Episode 8 – Cristian’s Risky Move

Cristian won an Extra Vote during the episode that could only be played that night.

As an Extra Vote must be used before a Shot in the Dark, he needed to ensure no one up on the chopping block played their Shot.

Tribal Council was once again chaotic, with everyone having side talks with each other before the voting.

Cristian gave Eric his Extra Vote for Devin and Jelly; however, Eric decided not to use it because he felt like there were enough votes against the two players.

Still, there was no point saving it as it could only be used that night.

Kristin then played her Shot in the Dark, sacrificing her vote, but she and Kilby were ‘not safe’.

Cristian played his Shot in the Dark and was ‘safe’ – a big and rare accomplishment!

Jelly used her Immunity Idol to keep her and Devin safe.

Recap of Survivor 51, Episode 8 – Who Was Voted Out

When Jeff read out the votes, all but two went to Devin and Jelly; however, they didn’t count.

One vote went to Cristian and Carter – but that one didn’t count either.

One single vote went toward Kilby and Kristin, and they were the next two castaways voted out.

They also happen to be the first two members of the jury now that Brady was voted out.

On The Next Survivor …

The promo for Episode 9 is out, and Survivor 51 spoilers hint at a major twist coming: the million-dollar coin flip, which was introduced in Season 51, and the idea came from Mr. Beast.

A player can choose to flip the coin at Tribal Council.

If they win the flip, they are safe from being voted out that night and get a hidden immunity idol.

The grand prize for that season would double/increase by $1 million.

If the flip call is incorrect, the person is immediately eliminated from the game without a vote.

The unclaimed $1 million gets rolled over into next season’s prize pool.

As Jeff Probst previously explained about the million-dollar coin flip, one wrong call could cost a castaway everything.

The twist was also discussed in Celeb Dirty Laundry’s Survivor 51 premiere recap.

There will also be a major storm brewing, so the castaways will have to bunker down.

Lastly, Devin will attempt to hide a fake immunity idol, and it sounds like Jelly might be on the chopping block next.

Will Devin throw her under the bus?

Fans will have to tune in to find out!

Annemarie’s Take

What a wild Tribal Council! Cristian getting safety from his Shot in the Dark and Jelly saving herself and Devin with an idol made that double elimination especially dramatic.

But the million-dollar coin flip is what really has me curious. Would anyone seriously risk immediate elimination for a shot at doubling the prize money? And with a storm coming and a fake idol in play, I suspect the remaining castaways are in for another very messy week!

What are your thoughts on Survivor 51 so far?

Share your thoughts below and visit SOS often for all the best Survivor news, spoilers, and updates in the land of reality TV.

The post Survivor 51, Recap + Episode 9 Spoilers: Jury Member Leaves, Two Fan Favs Exit, Million Dollar Coin appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.