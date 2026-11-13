The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is finally showing us some feistiness that fans once saw in her back when she was Sharon Collins in this fictional town of Genoa City.

Key Takeaways

Sharon finally stands up to Nikki Newman

Nikki’s dismissive attitude pushes Sharon too far

Sharon refuses to accept any more excuses

Fans celebrate the return of Sharon’s feisty personality

Viewers hope Sharon becomes stronger and more independent

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sharon Newman Finally Fights Back

In other words, she is prepared to stand up and fight for herself, especially when it comes to Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and the way that she’s been treating her.

In other words, it’s out with the old and in with the new.

Even though fans are used to seeing Nikki basically order Sharon around and treat her like she’s someone who doesn’t deserve an ounce of respect, Sharon’s finally showing her that she’s someone who shouldn’t be messed with.

As previously reported, Nikki’s growing hostility toward Sharon could have some unexpected consequences.

Sure, Sharon is that nice gal from the coffee shop, but when she tells Nikki that she needs to make time for her, she’s not taking any more of her excuses.

In other words, Nikki is about to meet her match, and let’s just say that viewers are here for it!

Clearly, soap fans certainly did have a lot to say about the matter on social media.

Some even commented with, “Sharon is the queen but I would be impressed for a storyline where she’s not a victim and saved by Nick. It’s her time to be strong on her own and take no prisoners.”

Another fan wrote, “The real Sharon Collins Newman is back, LFG. I got excited seeing her pop that door open!!!”

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: What’s Next For Sharon?

And then there was this comment as well: “Please let my Queen return to thee Sharon Collins I know and love. If there is an old school Y&R catfight to follow, I am going to weep tears of joy.”

Meanwhile, Sharon is also refusing to back down when it comes to Nick’s suspicious behavior, showing that Nikki isn’t the only Newman facing questions.

As Sharon and Nikki’s latest confrontation over Nick’s troubles demonstrated, the two women still have plenty of differences to work through.

Then again, Y&R fans will simply have to tune in each and every day to find out what will happen next.

Editor’s Take

I’m loving this feisty side of Sharon! Nikki has spent years looking down on her, and it’s about time Sharon reminded her that she doesn’t have to put up with it.

What I’d really like to see is Sharon standing on her own two feet instead of constantly getting dragged into Nick’s problems.

She’s been through enough, and a stronger, more confident Sharon could bring some much-needed fireworks to Genoa City!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times.

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