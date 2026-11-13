Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes have been done on The Bold and the Beautiful for a few years now.

Since Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) declared his love for Brooke Logan in Italy, he hasn’t even batted an eye in another direction.

But spoilers say Ridge’s wife should definitely be worried about all the time her husband will be spending with his ex for the next nine months.

Key Takeaways

Steffy’s surrogacy secret could destroy her marriage

Finn may leave Steffy when the truth comes out

Ridge and Taylor could grow closer while supporting their daughter

Brooke’s secret meetings with Bill have angered Ridge

Brooke may have another romantic rival on her hands

Steffy Needs Her Parents

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has definitely bitten off more than she can chew, and Carter’s wild surrogacy plot will soon spiral out of control.

Ridge knows that there’s something amiss with Steffy’s pregnancy and surrogacy decision, but he can’t quite put his finger on it.

In fact, Finn is already growing suspicious of Steffy’s pregnancy, and the truth could be harder to hide than she realizes.

When the truth comes out (which is inevitable), Steffy is going to have a lot of explaining to do.

Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that Finn might even divorce his wife over her cheating.

Steffy is going to need her parents now more than ever, especially if Finn leaves her in the dust when she’s pregnant.

Taylor And Ridge Band Together

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) will turn to Ridge for help with their daughter.

The exes will even bond over the arrival of their new grandbaby, although the jury is still out on who will actually raise the little one.

As previously reported, Ridge and Taylor have already expressed concerns about Steffy’s surrogacy decision.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) picked a horrible time to betray her husband.

Ridge is still fuming over her secret meetings with Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

If he’s on the outs with Brooke and spending time with Taylor every day, it’s only a matter of time before they get caught canoodling in a closet at Forrester Creations.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Bill’s secret meetings are already causing serious trouble, giving Ridge even more reason to be upset.

Annemarie’s Take

Brooke might want to keep a close eye on Ridge! We all know how quickly things can change when Ridge and Taylor start spending time together.

Steffy’s baby drama is going to give her parents plenty of reasons to lean on each other, and Brooke certainly hasn’t helped herself with those secret meetings with Bill.

But here’s what I’m wondering: Is Ridge really over Taylor, or has he just convinced himself that Brooke is the woman he wants? If Finn walks away from Steffy, this could become one big Forrester family mess!

Should Brooke be worried about Ridge and Taylor spending so much time together?

Who do you think is the better match for the Forrester Creations designer?

Let us know down below and keep checking back here on Soap Opera Spy for more Bold and Beautiful spoilers and news.

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