The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 13, reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) isn’t ready to give up on Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

Now that Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) has made a major decision about their future, Sheila could be running out of time to reclaim the man she loves.

Meanwhile, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will continue defending his secret meetings with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Will Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) finally accept Bill’s explanation, or is another explosive confrontation brewing?

Key Takeaways

Sheila makes an emotional plea for another chance with Deacon

Taylor’s marriage decision threatens Sheila’s reunion hopes

Deacon faces a difficult romantic choice

Bill defends his secret meetings with Brooke

Katie’s marriage crisis continues to spiral out of control

B&B Spoilers: Sheila Carter’s Wedding Interference

Sheila has made it perfectly clear that she isn’t finished fighting for Deacon.

Although their marriage ended when Deacon pursued Taylor, Sheila still believes they belong together.

Unfortunately for Sheila, Taylor has reconsidered her earlier rejection of Deacon’s marriage proposal.

After initially refusing to become his wife, Taylor has decided that she wants to take their relationship to the next level.

That could leave Sheila scrambling to stop another woman from walking down the aisle with her former husband.

Friday’s spoilers reveal that Sheila will make an emotional appeal to Deacon about their future.

She may remind him of the happiness they once shared and insist that their relationship deserves another chance.

As previously reported, Deacon’s frustration over Taylor’s earlier refusal to marry him created an opening that Sheila could try to exploit.

Will Deacon reconsider his engagement plans, or has Sheila already lost her chance?

B&B Spoilers: Deacon Sharpe Faces A Dangerous Choice

Deacon has already experienced a complicated few months when it comes to romance.

He walked away from Sheila because he believed Taylor was the woman he wanted to spend his life with.

However, Taylor’s reluctance to marry him left Deacon questioning whether they wanted the same things.

Now that Taylor is prepared to commit, Sheila could make everything complicated again.

After all, Sheila recently kissed Deacon and reminded him that their relationship wasn’t always filled with misery.

Could those memories convince Deacon to reconsider his feelings?

Or will Sheila’s interference simply prove that he made the right decision by leaving her?

Readers may recall that Sheila’s hopes for a second chance with Deacon have been growing for some time.

If Sheila discovers that Taylor is finally ready to become Mrs. Sharpe, she certainly won’t be happy!

B&B Spoilers: Bill Spencer Defends Himself

Elsewhere, Bill is still dealing with the fallout from his secret meetings with Brooke.

Ridge was furious when he learned that his wife had been spending time with her former lover without telling him.

Although Brooke and Bill insist that their meetings were intended to help Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom), keeping everything secret has created a much bigger problem.

Bill will continue trying to explain his actions on Friday.

He maintains that he was attempting to repair the relationship between Katie and her sisters, not pursue another romance with Brooke.

However, considering Bill and Brooke’s romantic history, it’s understandable that Katie has serious doubts.

Ridge certainly isn’t thrilled about the situation either.

As the tension continues, Bill may have to remind Ridge that he has no interest in stealing Brooke away from him.

Bill’s priority is saving his marriage to Katie, and he knows that losing her could be devastating.

Unfortunately, explaining himself may not be enough to repair the damage.

Meanwhile, Katie’s possible divorce plans and Bill’s desperate efforts to win her back could lead to even more drama.

Will Katie believe her husband’s explanation, or has Bill finally pushed her too far?

Editor’s Take

I think Sheila is about to make Deacon’s life miserable all over again! Just when Taylor finally decides she’s ready for marriage, Sheila comes along determined to reclaim her former husband.

Deacon needs to make up his mind because keeping Sheila hopeful while planning a wedding with Taylor is asking for trouble.

As for Bill, I actually believe he wants to save his marriage. But secretly meeting Brooke was a terrible idea, especially considering how many times Katie has been hurt before.

And Ridge might want to stop pointing fingers long enough to realize that Bill isn’t necessarily after his wife this time!

Do you think Sheila can convince Deacon to abandon his wedding plans with Taylor?

Should Katie forgive Bill, or is their marriage beyond repair?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

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