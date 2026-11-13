The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 13, suggest that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will unleash a wrath like nothing else, while fans will witness a shocking character return.

Plus, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) needs a favor.

Find out more about what’s set to go down during Friday’s show below.

Key Takeaways

Billy could explode when Jack confronts him

Adam’s photo threatens to expose Billy’s Chancellor plans

Lucy Romalotti returns for a surprise family visit

Audra needs a favor from someone in her past

Claire’s questions could put Audra’s secret at risk

Billy Abbott’s Meltdown

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 13, hint that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will approach Billy about the photo Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) showed him during the Thursday, November 12 episode.

Adam snapped a picture of Billy meeting with a lawyer at Crimson Lights and was more than happy to fill Jack in on what he knows.

Now Jack will confront Billy about his idea to take over Chancellor Industries, and Billy is sure to spiral.

Especially if he finds out that Adam was the one to tell Jack!

As previously reported, Billy’s secret Chancellor scheme could cause even more trouble in the weeks ahead.

The Romalottis Get A Surprise Visitor

Across town, fans should brace for some feel-good scenes as Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant) visits her grandad Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and step-grandmother Christine Romalotti (Lauralee Bell).

While Lucy has been living her best life in Genoa City this whole time, the character hasn’t been seen on the canvas since December 2024, so it’ll be interesting to see her back in the thick of things!

In fact, the latest Y&R comings and goings confirm Lucy’s long-awaited return to the CBS soap.

Audra Charles’ SOS

Lastly, The Young and the Restless spoilers for November 13 note that Audra will need a favor and turn to someone in her past for help.

The only problem Audra has right now is Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) pushing her buttons about her secret in Los Angeles.

Could Audra reach out to Holden Novak (last played by Nathan Owens) to get his girlfriend to ease up on her?

Then again, Claire is still friends with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), so maybe she asks him for help?

It’s also important to note that Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) is dating Stephanie Simmons (Vivica A. Fox).

Audra may press Nate for some information on what Holden is up to in Europe, so there’s that idea, too!

Meanwhile, Claire’s threats to expose Audra’s Los Angeles secret could make this favor more urgent than ever.

Annemarie’s Take

I have a feeling Billy is going to completely lose it when Jack confronts him! He just can’t seem to let Chancellor go, and Adam certainly knows how to push his buttons.

I’m also wondering who Audra will turn to for help. Claire isn’t backing down, and Audra could find herself in serious trouble if her Los Angeles secret finally comes out.

And I’m looking forward to seeing Lucy again! It’s been far too long since we’ve seen her on screen, so hopefully her return brings some interesting family drama.

Are you excited about Friday’s show?

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The post Y&R Spoilers Update Friday, November 13: Billy’s Breaking Point, Audra’s Desperate Call, A Romalotti Reunion appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.