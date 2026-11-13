Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, November 13, suggest that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will get troubling news, while Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) is grilled.

Plus, Javi Hernandez (Jacob Martinez) has major cause for concern.

Find out more about what will go down in Salem during Friday’s show below.

Key Takeaways

Javi grows worried about Leo’s disappearance

Steve questions Gwen about Leo’s whereabouts

Xander receives troubling news from Lani

Rita chooses a side in the DiMera family conflict

Dominic and Marlena have an honest conversation

Javi Hernandez’s Worry

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, November 13, imply that with Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) MIA, Javi will grow concerned about his whereabouts.

Will anyone be able to find him in time?

One person on the case is Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

As such, he’ll question Gwen.

Gwen was the one to point Leo in the direction of the knock-off merchandise, so will she let her Uncle Steve know about this?

Here’s hoping she does.

As previously reported, Leo’s disappearance has already raised fears about his fate.

Xander Kiriakis’ Bad News

Across town, Xander will get bad news via Lani Price-Grant (Sal Stowers).

Lani is officially back on the force, and it sounds like she’ll let him know that he could be in deep trouble with the law for shooting George O’Halloran (Michael Rose).

As previously reported, Xander’s legal problems have been growing since the shooting.

The Days fall/winter preview shows Xander, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), and Victoria Kiriakis (Angelica Nero) running from the police, so this could be the start of that storyline.

Rita Lesley Picks A Side

Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives spoilers for November 13 imply that Rita Lesley (Maggie Carney) will pick a side.

If she’s forced to, it looks like she’ll choose Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor)—every time!

Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) left strict instructions for Rita before he passed away, and it sounds like he wants Dominic to become the Alpha DiMera in the family.

Rita is going by what Stefano would have wanted, even if it upsets everyone else.

Meanwhile, Dominic’s mysterious connection to Marlena has already raised plenty of questions.

Lastly, Dominic and his supposed biological mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), will have an honest conversation.

Marlena feels so torn about Dominic, but she’s also got a beautiful heart.

If it’s confirmed that he is her son, she’ll do all she can to form a bond with him.

Annemarie’s Take

I’m especially worried about Leo! Javi has every reason to be concerned, and I hope Steve can get some answers out of Gwen before it’s too late.

As for Xander, how much more trouble can this man get into? He was trying to protect Sarah, and now he could end up losing everything!

And Rita choosing Dominic over the other DiMeras could make this family war even uglier. I can’t wait to see how Marlena handles her conversation with the man who may be her son!

Are you excited about Friday’s show?

Join the conversation below!

Watch Days daily to catch all the drama in Salem and visit this site often for the best Days of Our Lives news, spoilers, and updates.

The post DOOL Spoilers: Xander’s Troubling News, Gwen’s Interrogation, Javi’s Concern appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.