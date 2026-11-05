GH Spoilers Friday, November 6: Josslyn Explodes, Lulu’s Risky Favor & Willow Grilled!

General Hospital spoilers and updates for Friday, November 6, tease Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is fuming, while Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) asks for a favor. Plus, Tristan Roberts (Dean Geyer) interrogates Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen)!

Key Takeaways

Josslyn confronts Hudson over his secrets involving Jude

Molly offers advice while Dante deals with Carly’s case

Lulu asks Elizabeth for an important favor

Alexis struggles to accept Danny’s apology

Serena faces rejection while Tristan questions Willow

Josslyn’s Fuming

Josslyn is with Hudson Parker (Troy Lennon Appel) after researching JJE and looking for dirt on Jude Jacks (Wil Traval); she says, “The man tried to co-opt you, and you didn’t think telling me mattered?”

It seems obvious that Hudson is hiding things from Josslyn, who now is his boss—even if in name only.

The more she researches, the worse things she is liable to find.

Josslyn can come to two conclusions: either Hudson is afraid of Jude or he’s working with him and lying.

What will she do, and how will she respond if she discovers the latter?

There are already questions about Hudson’s possible secret alliance with Jude, including whether the two could have a deeper connection.

Molly’s Advice

Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) is with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), and it looks like they may be in the PCPD interrogation room.

Molly appears to be telling Dante that something makes things look a lot worse for him—or they may be with someone else.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Dante makes a pitch to Carly Spencer (Laura Wright).

Carly has totally not been cooperating with the interrogation, but she’s been covering for Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) and Charlotte Cassadine (Bluesy Burke), who found Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna) drowned and floating in the Metro Court pool.

Lulu’s Favor

In the meantime, Lulu asks someone a favor as she’s sitting with them in a nice restaurant, a bottle of wine clearly displayed.

General Hospital spoilers reveal she asks Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) a favor, and she says, “You are the key to making things happen!”

Lulu’s viral exposé article that Willow is suing her over was extremely dependent on information she got in General Hospital.

Of course, she disguised herself as a nurse when she didn’t get permission to enter Jenz Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) hospital room, so that doesn’t help in getting favors from the head nurse!

However, Elizabeth and Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) both had suspicions about those so-called strokes both Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Brennan had in Drew’s house.

Alexis Can’t Accept Danny’s Apology

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) called Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) into the PCPD so he could have her get Danny to send a message to Charlotte.

In the process, he had to divulge that Danny and Charlotte had found Brennan dead in the pool, and so Alexis will tell Danny she knows about it.

Chances are, he’ll tell her he’s sorry he didn’t handle things differently, and she tells him she’s sorry.

She can’t accept his apology, and Danny looks a bit shaken.

But as she told Valentin, what else were the teens to do, having been raised to keep secrets?

Serena’s Turned Down

At Bobbie’s, Serena Baldwin (Kelly Kruger) follows up with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), to whom she made a risky offer—she offered to give him an alibi for Carly.

But there was a catch—it was in exchange for full creative control of Deception Cosmetics!

Obviously, Jason doesn’t bite, and she is shocked; she wants to know how he can possibly refuse?

Jason was with Carly when Brennan disappeared, looking through Brennan’s room for evidence, and he’s the one who found the virus on her computer!

Jason hardly needs something he could possibly provide himself, and besides, Deception now is part of ELQ!

As previously explored, Serena and Jason have already clashed over Deception, so this latest offer could create even more tension.

Tristan Interrogates Willow

In the meantime, Tristan interrogates Willow, as he demands to know what she knows that the WSB doesn’t.

Willow doesn’t look in a mood to cooperate, and she may be trying to trick him—trying to find out what he knows that she doesn’t!

Even if Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is released from the WSB holding area in Port Charles—probably in the basement of the WSB field office—the two still have things to hide.

What, indeed, might she know that the WSB doesn’t already? Is Tristan trying to trick her into telling?

Tristan and Willow have already had a tense encounter, with Tristan refusing to take orders from Willow earlier this week.

Editor’s Take

Josslyn has every reason to be suspicious of Hudson, and I wouldn’t be surprised if his connection to Jude turns out to be much bigger than anyone realizes.

Meanwhile, Serena just doesn’t seem to know when to quit! But I’m especially curious about what Tristan thinks Willow is hiding. Could he finally be getting close to the truth?

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.

The post GH Spoilers Friday, November 6: Josslyn Explodes, Lulu’s Risky Favor & Willow Grilled! appeared first on Soap Opera Spy.