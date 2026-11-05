B&B Spoilers: Katie’s Ruthless Revenge – Brooke Loses Everything?

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers indicate that fiery Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) is out to teach Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) a lesson she will never forget.

Katie’s vengeance is off the charts after powerful episodes showed the depth of her wrath for the community mattress. In the November 2 episode, Brooke found her voice after Katie previously broke an FC window and, according to Brooke, self-destructed in front of her.

Key Takeaways

Katie is determined to make Brooke pay for years of betrayal

Forrester Creations could face even more trouble as Katie strikes back

Zende may help Katie launch a rival youth fashion line

Melissa Dylan could become Logan’s answer to Electra

Katie may even target Brooke’s marriage to Ridge

Brooke Vs. Katie

Katie is a woman scorned again and again, and what we are seeing is the buildup of years of ill will toward Brooke and Forrester Creations.

Brooke stole her husband, and FC stole Katie’s dignity. Now she can take them both out with one violent swipe.

Katie is in the catbird seat, and to her, the only appropriate action is taking everything away from those who have wronged her.

As previously reported, Katie’s ruthless revenge could put Forrester Creations in serious trouble.

Will Brooke Be Ruined?

Katie is off to a good start by poaching several employees from FC. Katie’s next step could be collaborating with Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) to create a youth line to rival Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) and RJ Forrester’s (Brayan Nicoletti) brainchild.

Even better, Worst Boss of the Year Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is depending on that line to save the company!

Meanwhile, Katie could use Forrester’s youth line idea against them, giving Logan another advantage in the fashion war.

Katie’s Vengeance

Additionally, Melissa Dylan (Sydney Bullock) could be transformed into a Logan model to rival Electra’s influence over at FC.

Do you think that Katie would go so far as to blow up Brooke’s marriage to Ridge? Her own marriage to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is in the weeds, so why not ruin her sister’s union, too?

We don’t think that Katie would want Ridge back, so she could finagle a reunion with Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) to spite Brooke.

With Katie’s revenge against Brooke continuing to escalate, there may be even more trouble ahead for the Logan sisters.

What Happens Next in LA?

The show is playing out an interesting dynamic: the scorned woman who scorches the earth for revenge.

There is no doubt that Brooke has been a bad sister to Katie, but do you think she deserves this level of venom?

Or do you think that after decades of brutal she-deviling, Brooke’s comeuppance is long overdue?

Editor’s Take

Sizzling spoilers show Katie going gonzo to neutralize Brooke. Tell us what you think of this controversial storyline!

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